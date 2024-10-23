Venom: The Last Dance Review - Tom Hardy Shines In Crowd-Pleasing Send-Off

Despite seeming from the trailers like he might be a third act tease at best, Knull (the way too OP "Venom" villain) is the first figure we see and hear as "Venom: The Last Dance" opens. Brought to life by Andy Serkis, who directed the last entry in this series, Knull is established as the towering antagonist he will no doubt be in some far away sequel or MCU brand synergy event. But here, he's really more of a means to an end.

As Venom says in his first scene, a retread from the post-credits sequence of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," he and Eddie are both done with "that multiverse s***." Instead, our favorite symbiotic odd couple is on the run for the crimes at the end of the last film, trying to get from Mexico to Eddie's old haunt New York City for some semblance of a fresh start. But Venom's very existence proves to be the film's MacGuffin, as he is the key to freeing Knull, the creator of the symbiote race, from his prison on their homeworld of Klyntar. Eddie and Venom are caught between a rock (the terrifying Xenophage sent to capture them for Knull) and a hard place (the Area 51 housed black ops crew that captures symbiotes for scientific study). There's an inner conflict among these folks between the bloodthirsty Rex Strickland (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who sees the aliens as an invading force that must be dealt with, and Dr. Payne (Juno Temple) who sees them as refugees seeking safe harbor. A more ambitious project might explore the political implications of this metaphor, but this is not a film that has much room to unpack the sad realities of modern geopolitics.

Where "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" felt like its short runtime resulted from large, screen-tested swaths of the picture being jettisoned in the editing room, "The Last Dance" is a more appropriately paced affair. The plot isn't the most inventive, but there's a completeness to it that feels refreshing despite its underachieving aims. Yet there are two distinct pictures at play here. One of them, a by the numbers action thriller with suitably heavy stakes; the other, a charming character piece. While the former would be an absolute waste of time without the color, the texture, and the beating heart of the latter, the latter would likely be just as enjoyable with all the sturm und drang excised entirely.

Because despite the new characters, the new big bad, and the expansion of the mythology, this is still The Tom Hardy Show.