El Muerto: The Real Reason Bad Bunny Left Sony's Marvel Movie

Sony's "El Muerto" adaptation was once on track to star superstar rapper, singer, and wrestler Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), with the fan-favorite entertainer jumping into the Marvel Universe in one of the unlikeliest ways imaginable. However, he eventually left the project when production stalled — and now more details are emerging about what happened.

Even to seasoned comic book readers, El Muerto, created by Peter David and Roger Cruz, is a largely unknown character. The villain, a luchador who gains super strength and durability by wearing a mystical mask, only made two appearances in Marvel stories in 2006's "Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man." Still, having a star as big as Bad Bunny attached, who has experience acting in films like "Bullet Train" and wrestling with the WWE, made the project seem like a perfect vehicle for him. Bad Bunny told CinemaCon (via Entertainment Tonight) in 2022 that "El Muerto" was the ideal role for him. "It's incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching it, and now I'm a wrestler. That's why I love this character. I think it's the perfect role [for] me. It will be epic," the star said.

In a piece examining Sony's stand-alone approach to building their own Marvel Universe with films like "Madame Web," "Kraven the Hunter," and the "Venom" trilogy, Variety reported that Bad Bunny's reasoning for leaving the "El Muerto" movie dealt with other commitments. "But his conflicting tour and script revisions now have the project back in development — without a star on the books," the outlet reported.