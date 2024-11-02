13 Struggles Tom Holland Had To Overcome (That Many Fans Never Knew About)

All actors face obstacles on the way to a successful career — and achieving success creates its own new challenges. This goes doubly true for those who break into acting at a young age, as child stars often have horrible experiences and put Hollywood on blast as a result. Tom Holland, who made his stage acting debut at 12 years old in "Billy Elliot: The Musical" and had his first live-action movie role four years later in "The Impossible," prefers not to talk too much about his personal life. But he appears to have navigated the transformation from child actor to superstar status as Spider-Man better than most in his position would have.

Speaking to GQ, Timothée Chalamet described the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man actor as "level" and "good Hollywood." But staying "level" in Hollywood still means facing many problems, both in one's personal life and in one's career, and if not handled with care, these problems could have tragic outcomes. Here's an overview of the biggest struggles that Tom Holland has faced, and how he managed to either overcome them or at least not let them get in the way of his successful career.