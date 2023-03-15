Willem Dafoe Comments On Bad CGI In Spider-Man: No Way Home

The CGI in Marvel films has been declining in quality lately — and fans have taken notice. Even before critics panned the visual effects in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," fans were already pointing out the blurry or inconsistent effects in critically approved hits like 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." For instance, in the movie's thrilling fight sequence set at the Statue of Liberty, things just seemed a bit off.

Now, even Willem Dafoe is criticizing the movie's effects, specifically in reference to him being digitally de-aged (along with Thomas Haden Church and Alfred Molina). In an interview with Wired, in which he addressed the most-Googled Willem Dafoe-related questions, he admitted that he looked artificial in the film. "There was a couple of shots that were really fuzzy," he said, in response to a fan asking if he was CGI. "I thought it was silly because the de-aging thing, they don't have down yet. And what's the point? I don't look that much older. I don't think, anyway. It's the creams!"

Considering the revelations that have come out about "No Way Home," Dafoe's criticism holds plenty of water. According to VFX artists, the movie wasn't even finished by the time audiences first began viewing it.