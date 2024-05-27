How Venom 3's 'New Spider-Man' Rumor Leak Changes Everything

Contains potential spoilers for "Venom: The Last Dance"

When it was announced "Venom 3" would be subtitled "The Last Dance," there was a lot of speculation as to what that could mean. The most obvious explanation is that this will be Venom's (Tom Hardy) last ride, and he may meet an untimely end. Now, a possible plot leak from 3C Films suggests that the movie will deal directly with the character trying to avoid exactly that disastrous fate.

As with any scoop, it's good to remain skeptical, but the basic plot outline rumored for "Venom: The Last Dance" is that the anti-hero becomes aware Peter Parker will kill him in the future. Peter's just 10 years old at the time of the film, so Venom tracks down the pint-sized hero-to-be to kill him before he grows up and takes Eddie and the symbiote out. There's also the threat of a group of new symbiotes, including Toxin, along with Eddie eventually having a change of heart and deciding to save young Peter.

The plot does make sense, as it could pay off the post-credits scenes of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where Eddie temporarily ends up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Tom Holland version of Spider-Man. However, this storyline would seemingly introduce a brand new Peter Parker into the mix. He'd be a child, but it could set the stage for a proper Spidey to eventually feature in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, possibly as a teenager. Finally, the Sony-verse would actually have a web-slinger, rectifying the biggest issue that's been plaguing these films.