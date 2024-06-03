The Monsters In The Venom: The Last Dance Trailer May Be Worse Than You Think

The first "Venom: The Last Dance" trailer teases invasion and death as well as new wrinkles to symbiote lore established from the previous two movies. One ominous line in the trailer comes from Venom (Tom Hardy) himself: "My home has found us." Accompanied by a shot of various objects hurtling toward Earth, the line suggests more symbiotes will enter the mix for the threequel, but that may not be entirely the case, with something far more horrific potentially on the horizon.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the account @thevenomsite notes, "New creature for Venom: The Last Dance! Not sure what it could be? Trailer implies symbiote but it could be a Xenophage! A species [that] eats symbiotes!" The main evidence comes from a trailer scene where Venom fights a symbiote-esque creature on top of a plane mid-flight. It's far more monstrous than the likes of Venom or even Carnage (Woody Harrelson) in the last film, lacking any semblance of humanity that comes when symbiotes fuse with people.

The beast being a Xenophage seems like a good guess, as these are creatures from Marvel Comics. In fact, an untold truth of Venom is that the first issue of "Venom: The Hunted" — from Larry Hama, Duncan Rouleau, and John Stangeland (among others) — sees the titular character pursued by such a creature. In general, Xenophages eat symbiotes and have the ability to shapeshift, making them even tougher to track down. It's a formidable antagonist for Venom to face for his "last dance," but just for fun, what else could this monster be?