The Monsters In The Venom: The Last Dance Trailer May Be Worse Than You Think
The first "Venom: The Last Dance" trailer teases invasion and death as well as new wrinkles to symbiote lore established from the previous two movies. One ominous line in the trailer comes from Venom (Tom Hardy) himself: "My home has found us." Accompanied by a shot of various objects hurtling toward Earth, the line suggests more symbiotes will enter the mix for the threequel, but that may not be entirely the case, with something far more horrific potentially on the horizon.
On X (formerly known as Twitter), the account @thevenomsite notes, "New creature for Venom: The Last Dance! Not sure what it could be? Trailer implies symbiote but it could be a Xenophage! A species [that] eats symbiotes!" The main evidence comes from a trailer scene where Venom fights a symbiote-esque creature on top of a plane mid-flight. It's far more monstrous than the likes of Venom or even Carnage (Woody Harrelson) in the last film, lacking any semblance of humanity that comes when symbiotes fuse with people.
The beast being a Xenophage seems like a good guess, as these are creatures from Marvel Comics. In fact, an untold truth of Venom is that the first issue of "Venom: The Hunted" — from Larry Hama, Duncan Rouleau, and John Stangeland (among others) — sees the titular character pursued by such a creature. In general, Xenophages eat symbiotes and have the ability to shapeshift, making them even tougher to track down. It's a formidable antagonist for Venom to face for his "last dance," but just for fun, what else could this monster be?
Could the monster be part of the Brood?
Introducing the Xenophages in "Venom: The Last Dance" would make sense given how these monsters actively pursue symbiotes. Their saliva contains a neurotoxin that can paralyze a symbiote, and they lack pain sensors. However, it's worth noting that in the "Venom 3" trailer, the monster is introduced after Venom says his home has come to Earth. It's possible this beast is merely a raw form of the symbiote, or perhaps it's a symbiote that has fused with some other alien race to be more of a threat to Eddie and the inhabitants of Earth.
While a standard symbiote-hybrid of sorts would be accessible for general audiences, allow us to posit a far-fetched theory. The monsters could be the menacing Brood from Marvel Comics — an X-Men villain even scarier than Onslaught. Seeing as the Brood are mostly affiliated with the X-Men, it'd be somewhat weird for them to transfer over to a Venom movie. But they're a genuine threat, enjoying their infliction of pain on others while trying to propagate their own species by infecting other species, including humans.
While the "Venom 3" trailer monster does seem to want to eat Venom on the plane, there's another shot where humans open fire on the creature. In that shot, one of the creatures sports a beetle-esque shell, giving it more of a bug-like appearance that a member of the Brood would have. Still, a Xenophage is the safest bet at this point. Whatever it is, it's likely going to be tough to kill, so hopefully, Venom and Eddie have some tricks up their ooze-soaked sleeves if this is indeed their final dance.