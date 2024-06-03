Venom: 5 Things That Make No Sense In The Last Dance Trailer (Because They're Impossible)

The first trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance" is here, and it's filled with all the wacky humor, grotesquerie, and alien invaders you'd expect. The third film in the Tom Hardy-led series is set for release on October 25, so fans still have to wait a while for more symbiote madness. Fortunately, the new footage has given us plenty to talk about.

"Venom: The Last Dance" looks like it may eschew the urban landscape of the first two films in favor of a road trip movie format. The trailer opens with Eddie Brock (Hardy) and Venom roughing up (well, eating) some crooks before jumping to a secret government science facility where other symbiotes are being studied. New intruders from Venom's home spark a crisis, and Eddie ends up going on the run from the military while also battling the new monsters from space.

While there's a good amount of "end of the trilogy" allusions in the new trailer, this is still a Venom movie, so it's mostly ridiculous chaos. We're treated to a lot of different scenes, cameos, and absurd moments that don't make a lot of sense right now, and we'll have to wait for the full release to understand what's actually going on. Knowing the "Venom" franchise, though, there are some things that still might not make sense, even once the movie is released.