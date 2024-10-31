The Most Underrated Anime Of The Last 10 Years
For anime lovers, there's been no shortage of good content over the past decade. Shows like "Demon Slayer" and "Jujutsu Kaisen" have come to the forefront in recent years, and some long-running classics remain as popular as ever ("One Piece" now has over a thousand episodes and counting). It's easy to get caught up in the excitement over the most popular offerings, but that doesn't mean anime fans should stop looking for under-the-radar shows to enjoy.
Everyone loves a good hidden gem, especially when they introduce you to a new subgenre or art style. Finding them is the issue, but we've got you covered — Looper has taken a deep dive into Reddit, IMDb, and YouTube to find out which anime shows hardcore fans wish people would stop sleeping on. After watching these shows to confirm that they're indeed worth your time, we've come up with a list of the most underrated anime from the last 10 years. Read on to find out which shows you absolutely need to see.
Barakamon (2014)
"Barakamon" is a slice-of-life, fish-out-of-water anime about a difficult artist whose interactions with the villagers of Goto Island help him to get out of his head and better connect with the world around him. The story revolves around Seishu Handa (Daisuke Ono), a young professional calligrapher whose dad sends him to Goto after the young artist punches an exhibition curator who called his calligraphy "mired in mediocrity." While there, he finds himself connecting with the locals, particularly a curious and often unruly little girl named Naru Kotoishi (Suzuko Hara). The more Handa tries to focus on his art, the more the locals seem to interrupt him.
Like some of the best hidden gem slice-of-life anime, "Barakamon" is simple, easy to digest, and laced with lighthearted humor. At its core, this wholesome one-season anime is about stopping to experience life before trying to immortalize its essence with an artistic vision. Subverting the romantic trope of an artist whose self-exile leads to the creation of world-changing new visions, "Barakamon" instead seems to insist that the best inspiration comes from living life, touching grass, and connecting with others. Handa eventually comes to realize that creating art simply for art's sake leads to derivative and uninspired work. It's only when he starts to embrace the world — and community — around him that he finds his true artistic voice.
Available on: Crunchyroll
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits (2018)
"Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits" ("Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi," which literally translates to "Afterlife Inn Cooking") is a supernatural fantasy romance anime about a young college student named Aoi Tsubaki (Nao Tôyama) who, like her grandfather, has a gift for seeing Ayakashi (spirits) and traveling between the human world and the Hidden Realm, where spirits reside. When Aoi is lured into the spirit realm by the paradoxically attractive ogre Ōdanna (Katsuyuki Konishi), she learns that her now-deceased grandfather once promised the spirit her hand in marriage as payment for a debt.
Aoi manages to negotiate her way out of the bargain by promising to work at Ōdanna's inn Tenjin'ya, where she meets and impresses many Ayakashi, including the shapeshifting nine-tailed fox Ginji (Shun'ichi Toki) and a Tanuki named Kasuga (Mitsuki Nakae). Handy in the kitchen, Aoi becomes a chef for the bed and breakfast, impressing the spirits with her human recipes while forging a closer relationship with Ōdanna over time. While there's not a lot of depth to the series, "Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits" serves up a satisfying slow-burn romance between Ōdanna and Aoi. There's an ASMR factor to the series that often focuses more on Aoi's food preparation than its central relationship. Where it excels is through its presentation of a healthy natural evolution of love without unnecessary toxicity and drama.
Available on: Crunchyroll
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari (2023)
In Japanese folklore, tsukumogami are household objects that have acquired a spirit, and not all of them are benevolent entities. "Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari" revolves around the life of young Hyōma Kunato (Takeo Ōtsuka) of the Saenome, a clan of tsukumogami exorcists. Hyōma's family is professionally charged with peacefully "sealing" tsukumogami to the spirit realm — a job they typically do by talking things through with the spirits.
After a spirit kills his twin older siblings, Hyōma starts to abuse the tsukumogami he is meant to help. To him, they are all dangerous creatures capable of attacking at any time. Worse, he believes all of these spirits should be completely erased. To get Hyōma back on track, his grandfather sends him to live in a house where tsukumogami reside in the human world under the direction of a human master, a young girl named Botan Nagatsuki (Yûki Takada) who is herself possessed by the spirit of a god.
Using a fairly straightforward premise against a colorful mythology anchored in Japanese folklore, "Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari" deals with emotional healing, grief, trauma recovery, and taking steps to end a cycle of abuse. At the center of this daunting emotional journey is a message about finding new connections and learning to trust others.
Available on: Crunchyroll
Migi & Dali (2023)
Much like Cheryl and Jason Blossom of "Riverdale," the eponymous twins of "Migi & Dali" hold a dark secret and an unbreakable bond. And, like "Riverdale," a series known for some of TV's craziest plot turns, "Migi & Dali" is an example of genre-defying storytelling that integrates elements of psychological horror, suspense, mystery, and dark comedy into a story with a small-town backdrop. Here, the bizarre and unsettling are commonplace.
This fantastic anime, which mostly takes place in 1990, tells the story of adopted young twins Migi (Shun Horie) and Dali (Ayumu Murase), whose mother was murdered when they were just five years old. By posing as a single child named Hitori, the pair manage to get adopted by an elderly (and wealthy) couple from Origon Village, where they spend their time investigating their mother's murder, hellbent on exacting revenge once they learn who to target.
Set to an outstanding score by Sebu Hiroko and featuring some of 2023's best anime voice acting, "Migi & Dali" has drawn praise for the way it weaves comedy into what is quite a dark story. Calling the anime "criminally under watched," Redditor u/Queue_Jumping_Quack wrote: "Reminded me of the work of David Lynch with all the faux small town Americana, like the mangaka had watched Blue Velvet for inspiration or something."
Available on: Crunchyroll
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut (2021)
From the hedonistic Staten Island-based vampires of "What We Do in the Shadows" to the shimmery and brooding vampires of "Twilight," pop culture is replete with vampire mythology. The anime series "Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut" launches that mythology into space with a Cold War-inspired alternate history. Just like in real life, the world's superpowers engaged in a space race following World War II. In "Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut," the UZSR (Union of Zirnitra Socialist Republics) serves as a stand-in for the Soviet Union, while the United Kingdom of Arnack subs in for the United States. Hoping to eliminate any chance of failure, the Zirnitra Union came up with an unconventional solution to the problem of humanity's fragility in space.
Labeled "The N Project" ("N" meaning "Nosferatu"), the UZSR program aims to test the waters of space by sending a vampire up there. In this world, where vampires are common but seen as second-class citizens and a "cursed race," the opportunity represents a reality shift for space dreamer Irina Luminesk (Megumi Hayashibara). She trains under human handler Lev Leps (Kôki Uchiyama), despite her hatred for his race. A surprisingly lighthearted sci-fi rom-com with a retro Soviet aesthetic, "Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut" explores the power of shared goals and how these joint passions can help overcome bias. Trust us, it's not to be missed.
Available on: Crunchyroll
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (2024)
Like many of the best shōnen tales, "Go! Go! Loser Ranger!" develops its Super Sentai story around worldbuilding so intricate that keeping track of the moving parts requires some focus. But "Go! Go!" is much more than a play on other Sentai titles like the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." It subverts the standard coming-of-age trope by imagining it through the lens of a defeated villain rebelling against his "good guy" enslavers in an anime that some viewers have compared to "The Boys."
13 years in the past, the aptly-named Villainous Army of Evil tried to invade earth. They were quickly defeated thanks to the Divine Dragon Rangers and their Divine Tools, a type of superweapon that allows them to permanently eliminate the nigh-immortal Villainous Army soldiers. More than a decade later, all that remains of the Villainous Army is its foot soldiers.
These survivors are forced to endure regular humiliation, as the Keepers make them reenact their loss every Sunday for a crowd. One day, when Footsoldier D (Yūsuke Kobayashi) decides that he's had enough, he sets out to take down his captors from within. This severely underrated anime is a study in gray areas, latching onto the idea that so-called "good guys" are often eager to become the oppressors themselves.
Available on: Hulu
Raven of the Inner Palace (2022)
Set in a fictional version of ancient China, "Raven of the Inner Palace" is a visually beautiful anime that's elevated by an emotive score. Blending historical fantasy with mystery and the supernatural, the story follows the journey of the Raven Consort, a passed-down position held within the innermost palace of Ye Ming, the imperial stronghold where Emperor Xia Gaojun (Masaaki Mizunaka) resides. But, unlike a traditional consort, the Raven Consort's focus is on the supernatural. Skilled in the dark arts, she lives in seclusion, using her magic to exorcize spirits, find lost objects, call spirits, cast curses, and do anything else that is asked of her — but she is never to come face-to-face with the emperor.
The latest successor to the role, 16-year-old Liu Shouxue (Saku Mizuno), is an orphan who dyes her naturally silver hair black to hide her lineage as the member of a family executed for treason. "Raven of the Inner Palace" is the tale of her life, focusing on the way she navigates the mystery of her own past and the complex world of politics in the inner palace court. The costumes, the art, and the history of this fantasy series make for gorgeous escapism. Redditor u/SilifkeninYogurdu raved about the show in the r/anime subreddit, writing: "Out of 10? 11. Plus ten, ten thousand... Idk, Raven of the Inner Palace was such a nice artistic series, visually pleasing and the storyline is interesting. I loved watching it."
Available on: Crunchyroll
The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies (2024)
A sea of soft, dreamy pastels make "The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies" one of the prettiest anime around. This Romeo and Juliet-style love story imagines a world where magical girl Byakuya Mimori (Mai Nakahara) is sent to crush the forces behind an evil organization attempting to take over the world. High on that organization's food chain is one of the king's top guys, a strategist named Mira (Yūki Ono). Plans get derailed for everyone when Mira meets Byakuya and falls in love with her. They end up befriending each other, a relationship that neither of their bosses can know about.
With a unique art style that's the visual equivalent of a hug, "The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies" serves up a refreshingly sweet, lighthearted story. It's a nice switch from the overplayed trope of dark and emotionally tortured magical girls, like those of "Puella Magi Madoka Magica," the beautiful psychedelic anime laced with dark moments like the death scene that many fans agreed went too far. In contrast, "The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies" looks and feels a lot more like cotton candy, and its romantic scenes are every bit as sweet. The only downside to this show is that the episodes are only 12 minutes long, but that does mean you can consume the whole thing in a single evening.
Available on: Crunchyroll
Kemono Jihen (2021)
Winner of winter 2021 Anime Trending award for favorite supernatural showy, "Kemono Jihen" is a dark fantasy body horror shōnen about a tanuki investigator working with a half-ghoul teen to solve crimes. The story begins when Tokyo-based occult investigator Kohachi Inugami (Junichi Suwabe) of the Inugami Strangeness Consultancy Office is summoned by a local inn hostess to a remote Japanese mountain village. She wants him to find out why livestock are getting mutilated and then rotting after just one night.
While there, Kohachi crosses paths with Kabane Kusaka (Natsumi Fujiwara), a young teen who spends his days working as a farmhand while other kids his age are busy studying in school. Kabane is a hanyo (a type of ghoul-human hybrid) who is searching for answers about his family and past. His life changes for the better when the pair begins working together to solve the killings.
"Kemono Jihen" is a real treat for more mature anime fans who love Japanese folklore, particularly stories with yōkai. The series has drawn comparisons to both "Demon Slayer" and "Tokyo Ghoul," which is never a bad thing. Where the show really excels is in its storytelling. "The story goes into great depth and brings about mythical folklore," said IMDb user dylank-92408, adding, "the characters are very well written and at times it gets very dark surrounding lore and background of the characters."
Available on: Crunchyroll
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun (2020)
In "Toilet-bound Hanako-kun," adorable first year high school student Nene Yashiro (Akari Kitō) attends Kamome Academy, a school that's rumored to have Seven Wonders — including a wish-granting ghost girl who resides in a third floor bathroom stall like Moaning Myrtle from the "Harry Potter" books and films. With her heart aching over her crush, a super hunky senior, Nene takes her shot at petitioning the seventh wonder, a ghost called "Hanako-san of the Toilet," for help winning him over.
Things don't work out exactly like she'd hoped when Hanako turns out to be a boy ghost who doesn't seem to be particularly skilled at ghost magic. While messing around with forces she doesn't comprehend, Nene ingests a mermaid scale, causing her to turn into a mermaid's assistant — a fish. Because he likes her, Hanako helps Nene out by sharing the curse, inadvertently binding their souls together. Accepting that they're bound together indefinitely, the two forge a friendship and begin working together to maintain relations between the school's human and supernatural populations.
This is a super cute anime that's wholesome enough for younger viewers and creative enough to keep more seasoned anime consumers engaged: "Toilet-bound Hanako-kun" is charming, funny, and a ton of fun to watch, no matter your age bracket. Also, with its vibrant colors and heavy lines, the show boasts a unique and interesting art style that underlines its bright and wholesome storytelling.
Available on: Crunchyroll, Hulu
Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World (2016)
"Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World" belongs to the isekai anime genre, in which the protagonist is spirited away to a magical world (usually against their will) and ends up growing as a person during their time away. The story revolves around a high school-aged gamer, NEET (not in education or training), and hikikomori (a Japanese word referring to individuals, usually young men, with severe social withdrawal) named Natsuki Subaru. One day while he's making his way back home from the convenience store, Natsuki (voiced by Yūsuke Kobayashi) is suddenly pulled into another world, a fantasy RPG-style place where he befriends and falls for a silver-haired half-elf named Emilia, who is in line to become ruler.
Natsuki soon picks up an intense ability called "Return By Death" that effectively lets him return to a save point when he dies. But there is a catch: He can't tell anyone. When he even attempts to talk about it, Natsuki is threatened by invisible hands meant to harm him and others. The animation from studio White Fox looks fantastic, but the best thing about "Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World" is Natsuki's growth. Like all good time loop stories, he learns more with each attempt. Artful storytelling and an excellent score — not to mention the adorable maid Rem — help make this series one of the best anime in recent memory.
Available on: Crunchyroll