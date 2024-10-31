The Most Underrated Anime Of The Last 10 Years

For anime lovers, there's been no shortage of good content over the past decade. Shows like "Demon Slayer" and "Jujutsu Kaisen" have come to the forefront in recent years, and some long-running classics remain as popular as ever ("One Piece" now has over a thousand episodes and counting). It's easy to get caught up in the excitement over the most popular offerings, but that doesn't mean anime fans should stop looking for under-the-radar shows to enjoy.

Everyone loves a good hidden gem, especially when they introduce you to a new subgenre or art style. Finding them is the issue, but we've got you covered — Looper has taken a deep dive into Reddit, IMDb, and YouTube to find out which anime shows hardcore fans wish people would stop sleeping on. After watching these shows to confirm that they're indeed worth your time, we've come up with a list of the most underrated anime from the last 10 years. Read on to find out which shows you absolutely need to see.