One Piece: How Many Episodes Are There & Where Should New Fans Really Begin?

Because Eiichiro Oda's legendary anime "One Piece" has been running for more than two decades, starting the series can be an incredibly daunting task for most viewers. The series itself centers around the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, and his efforts to find the mythical treasure known as the "One Piece" and stake his claim as King of the Pirates.

Thus far, Luffy's journey to find the One Piece has stretched out across a staggering 1,071 episodes, which (at an average of 23 minutes per episode) would bring us close to 410 hours worth of content. If you add all 15 "One Piece" movies to this total you're left with roughly 432 hours, equivalent to 18 days of nonstop viewing. With such an incredible amount of content to consume, new fans of "One Piece" might be wondering where they ought to begin the series — and whether or not it's even worth watching the show at all.

As many loyal "One Piece" fans across the internet will tell you, new viewers really ought to start watching at the very beginning; Episode 1, "I'm Luffy! The Man Who Will Become the Pirate King!" Starting from the very beginning will allow you to watch the Straw Hat Pirates grow from fledgling adventurers to rebellious heroes of the high seas. You'll experience the entire story in the order it was meant to be watched, and you'll be introduced gradually to all of the vibrant characters that populate Oda's magnum opus.