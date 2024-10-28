Where To Catch The Schitt's Creek Cast Since The Season 6 Finale
In April of 2020, while the world remained fully locked down thanks to COVID-19, there was at least one bright spot: Dan Levy's big-hearted comedy series "Schitt's Creek," which aired its final episode during that dreary spring. The show — which focuses on the wealthy Rose family, who lose all their money and are forced, as a result, to move to the titular Schitt's Creek, a town they once purchased as a joke — began airing on CBC, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, before it popped up on Netflix in 2017 after its third season had already aired up north. That led to an enormous bump in popularity for this sweet, hilarious show, and incredibly, "Schitt's Creek" became one of the biggest comedies in recent memory.
After the show came to a close that April, it swept the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards — which aired in September 2020, with most of the acceptance speeches taking place over Zoom and other digital platforms — winning best comedy of the year, awards for writing and directing, and, amazingly, awards for all four of its lead actors (Dan Levy, his father Eugene, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy), which marked the first time that a comedy achieved this awards show feat. So what has the cast of "Schitt's Creek" been doing since its last-ever episode "Happy Ending" and that eventful Emmys ceremony?
Dan Levy (David Rose)
A master of disgusted expressions, irritated noises, and insults like "eat glass," Dan Levy's David Rose firmly earned his place in the TV character hall of fame as soon as he ran away from his family to live in the wilderness ... and then freaked out when he found a bug on his cape. Throughout "Schitt's Creek," David is particularly resistant to the dubious "charms" of the small town in which the Rose family now resides, but his thorny exterior betrays a huge heart; he becomes close friends (with occasional benefits) with the proprietor of his family's new home at the Rosebud Motel, Stevie (Emily Hampshire), he falls head over heels in love with newcomer Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid), and he even opens a little store called Rose Apothecary (which sells gorgeous artisanal items that wouldn't be out of place in a chic suburb or major city). Ultimately, David decides to buy a house in the area and stay in Schitt's Creek with Patrick and Stevie as the rest of his family scatters, but after his beautiful wedding to Patrick, it's quite clear that, for David, this is a happy ending.
After creating, writing, producing, directing, and starring on "Schitt's Creek," you'd think the Emmy-winning younger Levy would have wanted a break, but you'd be wrong. Levy hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2021, played a recurring role on the Netflix hit "Sex Education," played an important supporting role in the Hulu holiday movie "Happiest Season," and wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the touching Netflix original "Good Grief."
Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose)
It makes complete sense that, when Dan Levy realized he wanted to create "Schitt's Creek," he got his famously funny dad Eugene Levy involved. As the family patriarch Johnny Rose, whose video store chain fortune disappears when his business manager makes off with his major assets, the elder Levy is self-deprecating, quietly hilarious, and, as always, using his signature eyebrows to the fullest possible effect. Johnny loves his children deeply but isn't used to being a full-time dad, so while his family resides at the Rosebud Motel and is "stuck" in Schitt's Creek, he makes a much bigger effort to be a better parent, and it pays off — the bond he forms with both David and his daughter Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) are seriously touching, and he ultimately realizes that his life might just be fuller and better without all that money. (He does become a businessman again in the end, though, franchising a chain called Rosebud Motels.)
Eugene Levy barely needs an introduction, between "American Pie," any given Christopher Guest movie, and brief appearances in cult hits like "Josie & the Pussycats," and he's taken it slightly easy since he won an Emmy for "Schitt's Creek." In 2023, he launched his travel series "The Reluctant Traveler" on Apple TV+, and in 2024, he joined "Only Murders in the Building" in a recurring role as an exaggerated version of himself ... who goes on to play an exaggerated version of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin). Oh, and in 2024, both Levys — Dan and Eugene — hosted the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Catherine O'Hara (Moira Rose)
Catherine O'Hara didn't particularly want to participate in a television series by the time "Schitt's Creek" presented itself as an opportunity, but the world is so lucky that her old friend and frequent Christopher Guest collaborator Eugene Levy convinced her to join the party. As Moira Rose, O'Hara is, to put it lightly, a relevation; she finds ways to pronounce common words that would even leave fellow pronunciation expert Matt Berry flummoxed, and her wig collection alone is reason enough to check out "Schitt's Creek." Moira is an actress just slightly past her prime, though she'd never in a million years accept that to be true — and to be fair to her, she does book a handful of roles during the show's story, even if the biggest one is in the (delightfully named) horror sequel "The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening." Thankfully, Moira does score a major role at the end of the series — a reprisal of her famous soap opera role on "Sunset Bay" — but before she and Johnny decamp to California, she finds time to officiate David and Patrick's wedding ... in a full pope costume and long blond wig.
O'Hara is a consummate professional, and after finally winning a well-deserved Emmy for playing Moira, she stayed busy; she's lent her voice to projects like "Central Park," Pixar's "Elemental," and the 2024 hit "The Wild Robot" and has appeared in movies like "Pain Hustlers" and "Argylle." In 2024, she also returned to the role of Delia Deetz in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," Tim Burton's long-awaited "Beetlejuice" sequel.
Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy)
The youngest and last member of the core Rose family, Alexis is, to put it lightly, a character. The floppy-wristed, vocal-frying diva who's constantly on her brother's case (spawning the catchphrase "ew, David," which Dan Levy hates) has endless checkered stories about her past, ranging from extremely funny to celebrity-centric to outright dangerous ("And one time, I escaped from a Thai drug lord's car trunk by bribing him with sex. Everyone can just calm down, because Aroon was a lovely gentleman until he ran out of money!"). From her original song "A Little Bit Alexis" (an outright bop) to her actually endearing relationship with local vet Ted Mullens (Dustin Millegan) to her successful quest for a high school diploma and a college degree, Alexis is compulsively watchable and she knows it ... and when she moves to New York all on her own at the end of the series to become a high-flying publicist, it feels right for her to set off without her family (or Ted) and finally chart her own path.
Incredibly, Annie Murphy almost didn't play Alexis — the pilot was shot with Abby Elliott, daughter of series regular Chris Elliott and current star of "The Bear" — but the world is beyond lucky that she made this role her own. After winning an Emmy along with her on-screen family, Murphy tackled a darker comedy with the AMC original "Kevin Can F**k Himself," starred in the "Black Mirror" episode "Joan is Awful," and appeared alongside Natasha Lyonne in the second season of "Russian Doll."
Emily Hampshire (Stevie Budd)
The deadpan clerk — and eventual owner — of the rundown Rosebud Motel who really, really doesn't care about her job, Emily Hampshire's Stevie Budd is a delight — and entirely relatable to anyone who's ever worked an unsatisfying customer service job, honestly. After striking up an unexpected intimate relationship with David Rose early in the series — at which point he explains that he's pansexual using wine as a pretty brilliant metaphor for one's sexuality — Stevie and David become inseparable best friends, and she's always available (and willing to blow off work) to help him with whatever problem he's dealing with at any given moment. (She also gets plenty of development of her own; a particularly notable arc sees her shine as Sally Bowles in the town's production of "Cabaret.") As the series continues, Stevie starts working with Johnny to franchise the Rosebud, and she eventually strikes a smart deal with him: she'll reside in Schitt's Creek permanently with her best friend David and his husband Patrick, but she's willing to travel to new locations to help launch new Rosebud Motels.
Since starring as Stevie on "Schitt's Creek," Hampshire starred yet again in the Canadian romantic comedy "The End of Sex" (which she also produced), and she played a supporting role in Jake Johnson's ridiculous Hulu original movie "Self Reliance." Since early 2023, she's also been the star of the Amazon original series "The Rig," a supernatural thriller based on an oil rig in the North Sea.
Chris Elliott (Roland Schitt)
Every good comedy needs a total buffoon, and on "Schitt's Creek," that role is filled by Chris Elliott's Roland Schitt. As the mayor of the small town, Roland is always around — much to the Rose family's utter chagrin — to explain why the town's welcome sign looks so obscene or to enforce obscure laws (he has, after all, been mayor of Schitt's Creek since the late 1990s). Roland also thinks pretty highly of himself, bragging about how he was quite the womanizer before meeting his wife, but when push comes to shove, he's a family man; when he and his wife have a baby, he devotes himself to taking care of his son Roland Jr., who bears the middle name Moira (thanks to his unexpected friendship with, naturally, Moira Rose). As Moira and Johnny leave Schitt's Creek behind for good, Roland plays one last joke ... and puts their faces on that obscene billboard.
Elliott is a comedy heavyweight — he was a longtime staple on "The Late Show with David Letterman," among other projects — and after "Schitt's Creek," he joined the cast of the Hulu original series "Maggie." Unfortunately, it was canceled after just one season. He also lent his voice to the Netflix animated series "Agent Elvis," which, sadly, faced the same fate as "Maggie" and was canceled before its second season.
Jennifer Robertson (Jocelyn Schitt)
Jocelyn Schitt — the unnaturally patient wife of eccentric mayor Roland Schitt played by Jennifer Robertson — might be one of the sharpest and smartest people in the entire small town, but she masks her brains with a big sweet smile and a ditzy affect that makes her seem a bit more approachable. Jocelyn wears a lot of hats around town; she's a teacher at the local school, runs the women's acapella group the Jazzagals (which, of course, Moira joins), and she even has a hairstyle named after her (the "Jocelyn" is very feathered, very blonde, and a bit dated, but she pulls it off pretty expertly). After having Roland Jr., Jocelyn's mask slips a little bit and she's no longer afraid to confront Moira, Roland, or anyone else bothering her while she's caring for her newborn son (and exhausted), and it's refreshing; when the series comes to a close, it's safe to say that Jocelyn and Moira are best friends, even as Moira prepares to move to California.
Since spending time in the fictional hamlet of "Schitt's Creek," Robertson apparently decided she liked the small-town life (on-screen, at least). In 2021, she started appearing on the Netflix original series "Ginny & Georgia," set in the also-fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachussetts, as Ellen Baker, neighbor and friend to the titular on-screen mom Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey).
Sarah Levy (Twyla Sands)
As the sweet, ditzy waitress at what appears to be the town's only restaurant — Café Tropical — Twyla Sands, played by Sarah Levy, is an absolutely delightful presence any time she's on-screen. After the show wisely backs away from a misguided love triangle between Twyla, Alexis, and Roland and Jocelyn's estranged son Mutt (Tim Rozon), Twyla and Alexis become genuinely close friends — Alexis, a notorious pack rat, even gives a collection of her designer clothes to Twyla — and while the Roses adjust to and learn to love life in Schitt's Creek, Twyla has a whole storyline happening in the background. She had a hard upbringing (she mentions, multiple times, that her father is in prison), but at the very end of the show, she tells Alexis in confidence that she won a $92 million lottery jackpot a while back and still has $46 million to her name after splitting the prize with someone else. It's safe to say, with that in mind, that Twyla gets a pretty happy ending of her own.
You might have figured this out already, but this Levy is also a part of the family business; she's Eugene's daughter and Dan's younger sister. With that in mind, it makes sense that they found a supporting role for her on "Schitt's Creek," and she's worked on Canadian productions like "SurrealEstate" since then; she's also a featured player in Osgood Perkins' 2025 horror movie "The Monkey."
Dustin Milligan (Ted Mullens)
Ted Mullens is sweet, good with animals, and an all-around great guy ... but in the end, it makes sense that he and Alexis Rose don't ride off into the sunset together. As played by Dustin Milligan, Ted is introduced as a romantic rival to Mutt, and he loses out quite a lot — but after Alexis realizes that she's really in love with Ted, the two finally connect and have a loving, supportive relationship where Ted seems to understand Alexis' true potential as a professional woman and as a person. The reason they split is even touching; Ted earns a research fellowship in the Galapagos Islands, and though Alexis initially agrees to go with him, they both realize that she doesn't belong there and break up in the most amicable (and sweet) way possible.
Milligan moved to a different fictional small town, "Rutherford Falls," after "Schitt's Creek" — sadly, the show only ran from 2021 to 2022 — but in 2022, he also played roles in films like "Mack & Rita" and "The People We Hate at the Wedding" (where he plays Kristen Bell's love interest). Fans of the 2018 film "A Simple Favor" probably also remember him for his... interesting role as Anna Kendrick's estranged brother (and lover).
Noah Reid (Patrick Brewer)
Noah Reid's "Schitt's Creek" character Patrick Brewer doesn't show up until Season 3, but his presence is so welcome that it feels like he's been a part of the show's fabric all along. He first meets David as a business associate who's helping with the Rose Apothecary, but the two ultimately fall for each other, and Patrick certainly isn't quiet about his feelings for David (who can forget his tearjerking cover of "Simply the Best" on acoustic guitar?). By Season 5, Patrick and David are fully dating, and it seems like trouble might strike when Patrick's parents come to visit ... but in a particularly touching scene, Patrick's mother and father completely accept their son for who he is and welcome David into their lives as well. Patrick and David settle in Schitt's Creek together in the house of their dreams, living a quiet existence and running the shop as partners in work and life.
Reid is, first and foremost, a musician — he released four singles in 2022 from his album "Adjustments" and released an EP in 2024 titled "T is for Tillerson" — but he still finds time to act as well. From 2022 to 2024, he starred in the Amazon sci-fi Western "Outer Range" alongside Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, but unfortunately, the show was canceled in July of this year.
"Schitt's Creek" is available to stream on Netflix now.