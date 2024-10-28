Where To Catch The Schitt's Creek Cast Since The Season 6 Finale

In April of 2020, while the world remained fully locked down thanks to COVID-19, there was at least one bright spot: Dan Levy's big-hearted comedy series "Schitt's Creek," which aired its final episode during that dreary spring. The show — which focuses on the wealthy Rose family, who lose all their money and are forced, as a result, to move to the titular Schitt's Creek, a town they once purchased as a joke — began airing on CBC, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, before it popped up on Netflix in 2017 after its third season had already aired up north. That led to an enormous bump in popularity for this sweet, hilarious show, and incredibly, "Schitt's Creek" became one of the biggest comedies in recent memory.

After the show came to a close that April, it swept the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards — which aired in September 2020, with most of the acceptance speeches taking place over Zoom and other digital platforms — winning best comedy of the year, awards for writing and directing, and, amazingly, awards for all four of its lead actors (Dan Levy, his father Eugene, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy), which marked the first time that a comedy achieved this awards show feat. So what has the cast of "Schitt's Creek" been doing since its last-ever episode "Happy Ending" and that eventful Emmys ceremony?