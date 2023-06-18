Why Brook From Elemental Sounds So Familiar

In Pixar's newest film, "Elemental," fire, air, water, and earth beings live side by side in the thriving Element City. Despite this camaraderie, there is one cardinal rule: elements don't mix. Though the fiery Ember and ripply Wade come from two very different worlds, they can't help but be drawn to one another. Throughout the film, Ember's and Wade's parents are featured and play a role in their complicated relationship.

Wade's mother, Brook, is a translucent water being and a successful architect. Like her son, and the rest of her family, she wears her heart on her sleeve, and because people can see right through her, she gets emotional from time to time. She is voiced by Catherine O'Hara, a Canadian actress who has had a very successful and prolific career.

From quirky movies to award-winning television shows, O'Hara is a powerhouse in the industry. She also has a very distinctive voice, so if you've wondered if you have heard her before, you most certainly have. Here are some productions you probably have seen and heard her in.