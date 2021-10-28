The Schitt's Creek Joke Creator Dan Levy Actually Hates

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel showed a double spread of the book with pictures of fans' "EWDAVID" license plates. The catchphrase comes from Annie Murphy's Alexis, who frequently says her brother's name with a hilarious, unique sibling whine and emphasis on the "id," and it has become a sound bite synonymous with the series. The phrase "Ew, David" has found its way to stickers, shirts, socks, and even face masks thanks to the fans who populate sites like Redbubble with merch.

Unfortunately for Dan Levy, he's not too pleased with just how big "Ew, David" has gotten. "It has resulted in a sort of tagline that I think will haunt me for the rest of my life," he told Kimmel with a laugh. "'Ew' is not necessarily something you want screamed at you in your most vulnerable time." Good thing he didn't name the character after himself!

Still, it wasn't exactly written to be such a big line. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Murphy talked about the phrase as well, saying, "This 'Ew, David' thing spiraled out of control." She said, "I just found out recently, some woman told us, that I only actually say 'Ew, David' twice in the entire series." In one YouTube compilation, it seems to come up on at least four occasions, with one instance being the rarer, "Ew, no, David."

The popularity of "Ew, David" probably arose because Alexis says plenty of similar phrases, like "Ugh, David" and "Why, David?" and "No, David." Murphy told Fallon that while acting as Alexis, she "tacked 'David' onto whatever [she] possibly could." Combining that with the fact that Alexis also likes to use the word "ew" frequently, it became a perfect storm to coin her fandom-beloved catchphrase.