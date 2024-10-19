The 25 Best Movie Posters In The History Of Cinema, Ranked

They say you can't judge a book by its cover, but what about judging a movie by its poster? A great poster doesn't necessarily mean a great film, but sometimes a well-crafted movie poster can be appreciated in its own right. Maybe the poster tells a self-contained story, or maybe it just has a top-notch design. Maybe it's loaded with complex layers of symbolism, or maybe it's so simple it cuts straight to the heart of the movie. Or maybe it just looks badass. (Badassery has been known to sell movie tickets.)

Below, we've compiled the 25 best movie posters in the history of cinema, posters so good that it hardly matters if the movie is any good (though almost all of these films are classics). We've selected these posters based on a number of factors (such as how effectively they represent their respective movies, how memorable they are, and how much they have influenced cinema), but there's one thing each of them has in common — they are all iconic.