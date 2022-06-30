Apartment 7A May Be A Stealth Prequel To A Horror Classic

"Apartment 7A" may be a prequel to the classic 1968 psychological horror drama "Rosemary's Baby," according to an exclusive report by Bloody Disgusting. "Rosemary's Baby" tells the story of Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow), who starts suspecting that her neighbors have literally diabolical plans for her unborn child. There are numerous unnerving and creepy elements in the movie, and not all of them are supernatural in nature.

"Rosemary's Baby" was a highly controversial movie in its day, and its director Roman Polanski continues to be so. Still, Bloody Disgusting notes that director Natalie Erika James' "Apartment 7A" has many elements that seemingly tie it to the older movie. The most immediate one is character names. "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Kevin McNally reportedly plays Roman Castevet (Sidney Blackmer's character in "Rosemary's Baby"), while Amy Leeson's character is listed on IMDb as Rosemary Woodhouse herself. There's also the fact that one of the movie's producers is John Krasinski, who has also been involved in plans for a "Rosemary's Baby" remake.

Julia Garner of "Ozark" fame plays the main role of "Apartment 7A," and she's implied to be playing a woman who dies early in "Rosemary's Baby" — presumably Terry, played by Victoria Vetri in the original. How extensively the movie intends to reference the events of "Rosemary's Baby" — if at all — is still unclear, but the doomed Terry would seem like a pretty good character to explore in a stealthy prequel.