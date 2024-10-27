How To Watch The Pacific Rim Movies And TV Show In Order - And What To Expect Next

The Pacific Rim franchise launched in 2013 when Guillermo del Toro dropped one of the coolest Kaiju pictures out there. "Pacific Rim" introduces us to a universe that centers on an interdimensional "Breach" in the Pacific Ocean, opening the door for countless giant monsters (Kaiju) to come through. In response, humanity has banded together, building enormous Jaeger mech suits to battle these creatures. But with a few installments out there, how does one hop into this battle royale between monsters vs machines? It's simple actually, watching these projects chronologically and by release date are one and the same.

"Pacific Rim" kickstarts the series, followed only five years later by the Steven S. DeKnight-directed sequel, "Pacific Rim Uprising." But instead of continuing the series on the big screen, the franchise pivoted to streaming. In 2021, the two-season "Pacific Rim: The Black" was released on Netflix, which opened the door for longform Kaiju stories in this unique world. But what happens in the Pacific Rim franchise? Is it all just countless monster vs robot fights? There's a lot more to this series than just that, so let's gear up and get ready for some giant monster madness.