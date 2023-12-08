Pacific Rim: What Happened To Charlie Hunnam's Raleigh Becket?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Charlie Hunnam soon embarks on what promises to be a major film franchise with director Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire," the sci-fi adventure won't mark the former "Sons of Anarchy" star's first turn in a blockbuster action movie.

In fact, one of Hunnam's first lead turns in a major action film came opposite Idris Elba in director Guillermo del Toro's 2013 mega-monster epic "Pacific Rim." In the film, Hunnam starred as Raleigh Becket, a former pilot who, along with trainee Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), co-operate a Jaeger — a towering, robot fighting machine — that gives humanity their only hope of defeating monstrous creatures known as the Kaiju.

Yet while Raleigh and Mako prevail in their quest to defeat the Kaiju in "Pacific Rim," Raleigh was notably absent in the film's 2018 sequel, "Pacific Rim: Uprising."

The prequel novel "Pacific Rim Uprising: Ascension," as well as a book about the production, "The Art and the Making of Pacific Rim Uprising," seem to have the answers regarding Raleigh's whereabouts. According to the books, both Raleigh and Mako returned from their battles with the Kaiju in the Anteverse — a planet-like body that's connected to Earth by a portal — suffering from cancer, which only Mako survived.

"Pacific Rim Uprising" director Steve S. DeKnight, however, has a different explanation about Raleigh's fate.