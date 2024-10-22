Who Is Paul Atreides' Sister Alia & What Happens To Her In Dune?

When Denis Villeneuve took us back to Arrakis in "Dune: Part Two," some of the biggest changes he made were to Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the Atreides family tree. The most notable nugget missing from his adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic is Paul's younger sister, Alia, whose presence is only limited to either speaking to her mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), while still in the womb or appearing as a vision of the future to Paul before he leads the people of Arrakis to war.

It turns out that in Herbert's tale, Alia is very much alive and out and about in the world the elders once called Dune. She is seen as just as much of a revered figure as her elder brother. Unfortunately, much like Lisan al Gaib, who turns the tide against the Harkonnen family and Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), her life is riddled with just as much turmoil. Not only does she struggle to help her older brother, but a troubling possession of a forgotten foe further along in Dune lore sees her turn from hopeful hero to tortured tyrant. Just like every other part of the Dune franchise's history, Alia's story is a very complex one, which explains why Villeneuve only uses her sparingly in his story, even though she plays a bigger part in other adaptations.