Dune: This Overlooked Water Of Life Detail Is Super Gross

There's a lot of wild stuff that goes down on Arrakis in "Dune: Part Two," which is understandable given just how many strange concepts unfolded in Frank Herbert's original book. For the uninitiated, there are plenty of small details you might have missed in "Dune: Part Two," and that's not including the disgusting Fremen details the movie tries to ignore, revealing how they go to the bathroom.

Besides that little issue, though, there's also the planet's sought-after soda mix, also known as the Water of Life. The potentially poisonous blue liquid certainly makes an impact on Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and her son, Paul (Timothée Chalamet), but what's interesting is the substance's gross origins and the alternative uses that don't make it into the film, which may have impacted its rating if they were. As explained in Herbert's tale, the "water" isn't water at all, but a bile excreted from sandworms that, if it doesn't kill the Bene Gesserit or Sayyadina (low-level priestess) when ingested, is converted into an awareness spectrum narcotic that is passed around the Fremen and can lead to a good old-fashioned spice orgy.

In Villeneuve's otherworldly masterpiece, we see how the brilliantly blue liquid is made when a baby sandworm is drowned, with the flat-out nasty excretion left unnamed. It's all pretty grim and leaves a massive effect on both Jessica and Paul when they take a swig, but it only skims over its origins and after-effects revealed in the book.