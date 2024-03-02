Dune 2's Biggest Changes To Paul, Chani And The Atreides Family Tree

Contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two" and potentially "Dune: Part Three"

Have you caught your breath and cleaned the spice out of your ears yet? "Dune: Part Two" has finally burst onto the screens like an agitated sandworm, and the hype is undeniably real. This is one heady blockbuster, right? With different titles, prophecies, and houses, it's a wonder director Denis Villeneuve was able to squeeze all of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi story into two films.

The truth is, though, he didn't. Not quite, anyway. As intricate and expansive as "Part Two" might be, there are still some Shai-Hulud-sized beats that didn't make it into the closing second half of the director's Arrakis-based adventure, the biggest of which involves Paul's sister, Alia Atreides (played by Anya Taylor-Joy in a cameo performance).

Thanks to her mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), taking a drink from The Water of Life, the sister of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is a constant presence, even though she still isn't even born by the end of the film. It's a big departure from the book, given that in Herbert's original story, Alia was born eight months after her father, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), died. She's not the only new addition to the Atreides dynasty to arrive in the novel either, as, unlike "Dune: Part Two," the book shows that Paul and his local love Chani (Zendaya) also have a child of their own until things take a tragic turn in the battle against the Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken).