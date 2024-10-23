What Happened To Eliza Dushku: From Buffy's Faith To Psychedelic Healer

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was never the same after Eliza Dushku made her TV debut during the show's third season. Playing Faith Lehane, Dushku presented a new, more aggressive type of Slayer, one who served as a murderous foil to Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers. Dushku, who was only 17 when she landed the "Buffy" role, had been planning on leaving high school behind for higher education, but the vampire drama was too good to pass up. Faith became a relatable hit with audiences, and what was originally supposed to be a three-episode stint turned into 26 episodes total between "Buffy" and its spin-off series "Angel," defining Dushku's career.

But whatever happened to Eliza Dushku after "Buffy"? For a while, there were talks about a Faith-centered spin-off that would have followed the Slayer around the globe (probably on a motorcycle), but Dushku decided to pursue other career possibilities instead. It's been over 20 years since Dushku played Faith on screen but that doesn't mean the actress hasn't kept herself busy. If you ever wondered whatever happened to this rising star, then keep reading.