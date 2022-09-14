She-Hulk Smashed Her Way To TV Plenty Of Times Before The Disney+ Show

Unsurprisingly, considering the combo of Tatiana Maslany, Jessica Gao, and one of the most charismatic and beloved characters in the Marvel Comics gallery, the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is proving to be one of the strongest shows (no pun intended) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. With its embrace of a lighthearted and snappily entertaining tone — which is, in fact, consistent with the source material — the long-awaited series has so far been able to give fans everything they could want out of a "She-Hulk" adaptation.

The success of the series marks a triumph for Marvel Studios, as the cap to years and years of eager anticipation. Any Marvel fan has long known that Jennifer Walters and her green alter ego were among the comics characters who most deserved to make a debut in the MCU — and the cycle of hype surrounding the Disney+ show, including all that speculation about whether Tatiana Maslany was really going to play her or not, only served to drive up curiosity about what a Walters-centric show would ultimately look like. "She-Hulk" is, after all, a capital-E Event: the first TV production ever to be focused specifically, and individually, on this classic character.

Which does not mean that this is She-Hulk's first time on TV, mind you. Even outside the MCU, let's not forget, Marvel characters have been inspiring small-screen projects left and right for years. And, in fact, She-Hulk made appearances on five such projects — all animated — prior to her Disney+ spotlight.