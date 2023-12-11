Small Details You Missed In The Frasier Reboot
Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 10: "Reindeer Games"
He went to the place where everyone knew his name and has since become a TV staple. It's a title that would go to no one other than Dr. Frasier Crane, the psychologist played by Kelsey Grammer since the character first appeared during Season 3 of "Cheers." His world expanded following his return to Seattle, where he took care of his dad and hosted a radio talk show on the hit series "Frasier," which ran for 11 seasons. The original series ended in 2004, with Frasier hopping on a plane to Chicago after turning down a big job to be with Charlotte (Laura Linney).
In 2004, Frasier tied for the Guinness World Records title of Longest Running Non-Animated Character on Prime Time Television in the United States. He's set to hold onto the title with the Paramount+ reboot that explores new territory for the man who is always listening. Generations of viewers have enjoyed his misadventures, and a long television history means that there is plenty of past material that can be incorporated into the new storylines. Wanting to spot those small details may be reason enough for a Season 1 rewatch.
The title of Episode 1
The original "Frasier" finds him trading Boston for Seattle to take care of his father Martin Crane (John Mahoney) during Season 1, Episode 1, "The Good Son." The title refers to Frasier's decision to live with his dad and his Jack Russell terrier, Eddie. It is Frasier's way of helping his family while forging a stronger relationship with his dad. The reboot works with those same themes, with the tables being somewhat turned, with the title of Season 1, Episode 1: "The Good Father." Kelsey Grammer told Today that this was always the plan for this installment. "It was always meant to be a rediscovery of kind of a book-ended relationship between me and my father and then the same thing with me and my son, so that was sort of the foundational principle," he said.
In the reboot, Frasier is moving to Boston to be closer to Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), a firefighter who enjoys sports, much like his grandfather. Their distance is something that is touched upon in the original "Frasier" and is the central point of the father-son camping adventure in Season 8, Episode 10, "Cranes Unplugged." As with the original series' pilot, Episode 1 is just the start of Frasier and Freddy strengthening their bond.
The title sequence
Seattle was a star of "Frasier." The original show made that known with its iconic title sequence showcasing an outline of the Seattle skyline. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the Emerald City wasn't always the main attraction of the title sequences, as many of these featured small animations that foreshadowed the episode to come. For example, the beginning of Season 1, Episode 1, "The Good Son" features a flashing red light atop the Space Needle, which is likely a reference to Frasier's new gig as a radio psychiatrist at KACL. Season 8, Episode 8, "Mary Christmas" begins with the Space Needle decorated as a Christmas tree, complete with a star on top. It's a small tradition that has now spilled into the reboot.
The reboot's Season 1, Episode 1, "The Good Father" begins with an outline of the Seattle skyline with a plane animation zooming across the screen and blowing away the landmarks before finding Frasier in Boston, which becomes the skyline outline for the rest of the season. The animations continue with windows appearing on buildings in Season 1, Episode 3, "First Class" and a duck boat in Episode 6, "Blind Date," just to name a few examples.
Frasier makes several nods to Cheers
Frasier Crane was a regular at Cheers. While the bar does not appear in Season 1, the "Frasier" reboot is recognizing it amid his Boston return. In Episode 1, "The Good Father," Frasier says he doesn't understand why he always orders a beer instead of wine in Boston. He wonders if he was ever truly his best self when he first lived in the city, noting, "I may have spent too much time at a certain bar." Like "Frasier," "Cheers" is a show that finds characters coming together over life's successes and problems. So it makes sense that the beloved bar crew is mentioned, and Episode 1 is just the beginning of those Easter eggs.
During Season 1, Episode 5, "The Founders' Society," Frasier and Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst) fight in a wine cellar. They talk about Cheers, with Alan asking if everyone did not know Frasier's name. Season 1, Episode 8, "The B Story" has an even more subtle nod to his bar days. While trying to impress Harvard's sober provost, Frasier pretends that he does not drink. His plan is thwarted when his nephew, David (Anders Keith), runs into Frasier and the provost at a bar, exclaiming that he knew he could find him there.
Frasier is preparing to write another book
During Season 1, Episode 1, "The Good Father," Frasier tries to decline a Harvard professorship because he's working on his next book, and it may be a nod to a classic moment between him and his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce). Season 1, Episode 22, "Author, Author" finds Frasier suddenly penning a book about sibling relationships with Niles, who yearns for public notoriety. Frasier uses his listeners for inspiration and turns Niles into a guest on his show. They hit a snag when Reader's Digest seeks to publish their work with a tight deadline attached, increasing tension and leading to more fighting than writing.
At the beginning of the reboot's first episode, Frasier says his latest book is entitled "The Lost Manuscripts of Marivaux," meaning he must travel to Paris to research Pierre Marivaux, who was a writer during the 1700s. In Episode 8, "The B Story," the audience finds that he has turned his attention away from the French author's legacy and is now working on his memoir, which his best friend, Alan Cornwall, has critiqued for having too much Frasier and not enough Alan. Kelsey Grammer is also an author himself, having written the 1994 autobiography "So Far..." He also co-wrote the 2020 Audible original mystery "Bitter Brew" with Laura J. Bailey.
Freddy's Fenway dirt is the equivalent of Martin's chair
Frasier Crane enjoys opera and the best sherry, and that taste for the finer things in life is evident in his home decor, from designer furniture and a big piano to priceless antiques. They were hallmarks of Frasier's Seattle pad, and they continue to be standout items in his Boston residence. But Martin Crane's beloved green and brown duct-taped recliner was the true statement piece of the original series. For Frasier, it was an eyesore, but for Martin, it was pure comfort.
The "Frasier" reboot finds Frasier in a similar situation as Freddy moves his stuff in during Season 1, Episode 2, "Moving In." His son's decor is more akin to his father's and includes a beer sign and Fenway dirt, which becomes a point of contention. Freddy says his father is embarrassed by his belongings. He notices that Frasier keeps trying to hide Freddy's Fenway dirt that he displays on the living room bookshelf. After he turns a hockey table into a dining room table, Frasier realizes the error of his ways, telling Freddy that if he can incorporate Martin's chair into the decor, he can certainly give this sports memorabilia a place on top of his Steinway. Unfortunately, the gesture is short-lived, after David thinks that the contents should belong to a nearby plant.
Freddy lied about his dad just like Frasier did
A deceased pipe fitter from Dorchester or a deceased plumber from Mattapan. They're the contradicting stories that Freddy Crane has fabricated about his father in the hopes that his friends will not find out the truth. They're the stories that he's confronted with upon Frasier's entrance into his favorite bar where he is enjoying beers with his work crew during Season 1, Episode 2, "Moving In." While Frasier is a little dismayed by the lies, he does go along with them, telling Freddy's friends that he came to the bar to share DNA results that confirm he is the father. Finding himself in the middle of big charades is a cornerstone of Frasier's character, but he might also understand Freddy's plight due to a lie that he told to his friends on "Cheers."
During "Cheers," Season 8, Episode 10, "Two Girls for Every Boyd," Frasier also lies about his father, claiming that Martin is a scientist who pushed Frasier into the psychology field before he died. It may seem like a story that could be a forgotten part of "Cheers" lore. However, it is revisited in the original "Frasier" series during Season 2, Episode 16, "The Show Where Sam Shows Up." Sam Malone (Ted Danson) is introduced to Martin and tells him about the lie, which Frasier says was born out of an argument with Martin, who called him a stuffed shirt.
Frasier shares his feelings about dogs and Eddie
Frasier's adverse relationship with dogs is a big part of his legacy. While Martin's four-legged best friend, Eddie, melted the hearts of fans during the original series' run, the dog became a key component in the psychiatrist's grumpy moments. Frasier's disdain for dogs is proven even further in Season 2, Episode 2, "The Unkindest Cut of All," when he becomes upset while being handed a box of puppies after a woman claims that Eddie is the father. Their interactions gave the show a cuteness factor while offering plenty of laughs due to Frasier's frustration. While the reboot includes Martin's legacy, it is only fitting that it also pays tribute to his partner in crime.
Frasier is cooking a meal for Freddy and his co-workers during Season 1, Episode 4, "Trivial Pursuits," and he meets a dalmatian who just wants some attention and a bite of that meal. Frasier quickly dismisses the dog while mentioning his relationship with Eddie. "Think you're gonna wear me down? Trust me, I have had years of experience. I outlasted that little mongrel, I'll outlast you," he says. But he ultimately caves, giving the dog food later in the episode.
Freddy mentions the Cheers wedding that almost happened
Frasier is known for his unlucky love life, which includes two failed marriages and plenty of ex-girlfriends. The reboot recalls his woes at the beginning of Season 1, Episode 6, "Blind Date," with Freddy reminding viewers of the time that his father was left at the altar. "Cheers" viewers may recall his relationship with Diane Chambers (Shelley Long), an academic who worked at the bar and regularly fought her romantic feelings for owner Sam Malone. Frasier proposes to her in Italy during Season 3, Episode 25, "Rescue Me," which takes Sam on an unsuccessful quest to stop the wedding, or so he thought. In Season 4, Episode 1, "Birth, Death, Love and Rice," Frasier returns to the bar months later, revealing to Sam that Diane left him at the altar and is working at a convent just outside of Boston.
Romantic woe appears to be a reboot storyline as well. After reminiscing about his failed marriages, Frasier and Freddy are each set up on blind dates. However, Freddy's date is attracted to his dad, leading Frasier to cook up a scheme where he could have two dates at once. This is short-lived when both women overhear his plan. He realizes that incidents like this are a big part of why he is still single, possibly hinting at changing his ways.
Frasier and Freddy lie about their dads in their quests for love
In Season 1, Episode 9, "The Fix Is In," Freddy brings a potential girlfriend home. She notices the fancy items decorating the living room, leading Freddy to tell her that they belong to his father. When she asks why he lives with his dad, Freddy says Frasier cannot live on his own due to his failing memory and health. Frasier enters the room just as Freddy is weaving his story, only to go along with it by apologizing for his outburst and asking Freddy for help with his bath. This is not the only time that Frasier has found himself in the middle of a similar situation.
During Season 8, Episode 3, "The Bad Son," Frasier falls for a gorgeous woman who runs a senior community. To spend time with her, Frasier signs Martin up for a tour. Martin is appalled, telling Frasier that he does not want to move there. Martin then goes along with the charade to help his son. To Frasier's surprise, he later fills out a housing application, but Martin explains that it is his way of getting into a residents-only poker game where he is winning each hand.
Freddy's goth phase
Season 1, Episode 7, "Freddy's Birthday" sets the stage for a classic feud between Frasier and ex-wife Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth), and it gives fans a chance to go down memory lane with Frederick Crane, who dates back to "Cheers." As Freddy's parents fight for their son's attention, David increases the tension with a Freddy trivia game. One question asks about his goth phase, and it's a moment that was well-documented on the original series during Season 11, Episode 11, "High Holidays."
That 2003 episode begins with a younger Freddy (Trevor Einhorn) walking into Frasier's apartment dressed in all black, much to his father's surprise. Lilith proves her vast knowledge of this time in her son's life during the birthday trivia game when David asks people to guess the name of the nail polish that Freddy wore during that phase. She quickly answers, "Sabbath Black. He had me go into something called Hot Topic." Frasier grimaces possibly recalling how she kept this a secret from him.
A holiday tribute to Martin
Season 1, Episode 10, "Reindeer Games" marks Frasier's first Christmas without his father, Martin, played by John Mahoney, who died in 2018, and this story does not run short on tributes to the beloved actor and his character. The episode begins with Frasier going down memory lane while looking through a holiday box that is filled with Martin's decorations. His dancing cowboy Santa from Season 10, Episode 10, "We Two Kings" makes an appearance as Frasier points out the Rudolph wreath that adorned the door of his Seattle apartment during Season 3, Episode 9, "Frasier Grinch." He also states that he is not wishing for a Jack Russell or a La-Z-Boy this holiday season, which is a nod to Martin's dog and his green chair that made a statement in the original series.
As he struggles amid his first Christmas without Martin, Frasier decides to keep himself busy by throwing together a big party that runs into several snags, including the surprise arrival of 24 Christmas trees and a live Christmas goose. His friend and former producer Roz (Peri Gilpin) arrives just in time, ready for a heart-to-heart and a drink. He takes her to his favorite watering hole, where a large sign reads "Mahoney's Taproom," which is presumably a tribute to the late actor, who appeared in all 11 seasons of the original series.
Party disasters of Frasier's past
Season 1, Episode 10, "Reindeer Games" makes several nods to the party snafus of Frasier's past. His guests eventually head to Eve's (Jess Salgueiro) place for a night of relaxed fun. Frasier is shocked and shares a list of his big party flops. "A dead seal, a bird on the head, a bed through the ceiling, a corpse," he recounts, reminding fans of hilarious moments from the original series.
In Season 6, Episode 8, "The Seal Who Came to Dinner," Niles hosts a dinner party at Maris' beach house as he vies for the Golden Apron from his gourmet club. His hopes are dashed when a dead seal washes ashore, causing a smell that threatens to ruin the appetites of his guests. It's an incident that follows Season 4, Episode 14, "To Kill a Talking Bird," which features a bird crashing Niles' dinner party by finding a home on his head as he moves into a new neighborhood.
Niles' wife, Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves), gets in on the dinner party action during Season 10, Episode 14, "Daphne Does Dinner," which finds Niles wanting to host a party in honor of a painter. Daphne hopes that this party will be smoother than those held by Niles and Frasier, but small mishaps begin to snowball, turning the event into a disaster that ends with a bed falling through the ceiling.
Freddy recalls Frasier's restaurant
Psychiatrist, author, professor, and restaurant owner. It's the culinary Easter egg that only hardcore fans caught while watching Season 1, Episode 3, "First Class." Freddy brings up the past job title as Frasier struggles with being a professor. The reference goes back to Season 2, Episode 23, "The Innkeepers." When Niles and Frasier hear that their favorite restaurant, Orsini's, is being sold, they buy it. But the opening night of Les Freres Heureux — which means "The Happy Brothers" in French — goes awry when the kitchen staff quits, leading to difficult eels, sprinklers, and a stray car. Frasier realizes how hard it is to own a restaurant and gives up.
As Alan Cornwall says during Season 1, Episode 3, "First Class," "If you would stop trying, you would stop failing." It's the advice he gives to Frasier, who is sour after students leave his class because of how different it is from his talk show. He then tries to teach with Alan and is ambushed by elements of the show in the classroom. He's ready to give up when Freddy reminds him of all of the times that he's tossed out a dream due to hardships, including the restaurant. It's a moment that makes Frasier regain the confidence to move forward in his career, and a callback to an episode that true "Frasier"-philes are likely to remember with glee.