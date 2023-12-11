Small Details You Missed In The Frasier Reboot

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 10: "Reindeer Games"

He went to the place where everyone knew his name and has since become a TV staple. It's a title that would go to no one other than Dr. Frasier Crane, the psychologist played by Kelsey Grammer since the character first appeared during Season 3 of "Cheers." His world expanded following his return to Seattle, where he took care of his dad and hosted a radio talk show on the hit series "Frasier," which ran for 11 seasons. The original series ended in 2004, with Frasier hopping on a plane to Chicago after turning down a big job to be with Charlotte (Laura Linney).

In 2004, Frasier tied for the Guinness World Records title of Longest Running Non-Animated Character on Prime Time Television in the United States. He's set to hold onto the title with the Paramount+ reboot that explores new territory for the man who is always listening. Generations of viewers have enjoyed his misadventures, and a long television history means that there is plenty of past material that can be incorporated into the new storylines. Wanting to spot those small details may be reason enough for a Season 1 rewatch.

