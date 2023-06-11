Magic Mike's Last Dance Was Inspired By Channing Tatum's Live Show

When "Magic Mike" — the comedy drama film about the world of male stripping, loosely based on Channing Tatum's own experiences — came out in 2012, the vast majority of viewers likely didn't realize that it would spawn not only a film franchise, but also a live stage show.

After the success of the first film — it made over $167 million worldwide, far surpassing its $7 million budget — it makes sense that those involved would want to move forward with a sequel. Said sequel, "Magic Mike XXL" came out in 2015 with Tatum and many of the other main cast members (such as Joe Manganiello and Matt Bomer) returning. Shortly after the sequel came out, Tatum and his co-choreographer and dance partner, Alison Faulk, began working on "Magic Mike Live," which was inspired by the scene in "Magic Mike XXL" when all of the male strippers perform at a convention. The live show premiered in Las Vegas in 2017, then a revised version premiered in London in 2018.

When Steven Soderbergh (director of "Magic Mike" and cinematographer and producer of "Magic Mike XXL) saw the live performance in London, he got the idea of the franchise's third film, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," which he ended up returning to the director's chair for. The film premiered in theaters in 2023.

Speaking to Vulture in February 2023, right around the time of the third film's release, Soderbergh said, "If Channing and Reid and the choreographic team hadn't created the live show, the movie wouldn't exist. There was no compelling reason to make a third film prior to that."