Nick Offerman Certainly Got The 'Frustrating' Side Of Bill In The Last Of Us Episode 3

For such a long time, Bill was a loner. He spent years after the outbreak making traps and curating his food. Even when he first meets another person, he is hesitant. After Bill catches Frank in one of his traps, all the stranger wants is a meal. It takes some finagling but finally, Bill allows Frank into his home.

Though lonely, Bill is defined by his independence. He has created his world on his own and never anticipated he would find someone to share it with. Bill and Frank's biggest trial isn't fighting Infected, but something much more human. With all of Bill's know-how, he can't help the person he cares about the most. Nick Offerman identified with Bill and his struggle to help Frank.

"I found it really frustrating to be someone who's so confident and can so successfully manipulate the world around him for his comfort and safety and survival and then see this happening to my partner and I can't do anything about it," Offerman told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm helpless in the face of his demise. That was just powerfully frustrating. It was tapping into the human condition of watching your loved ones grow old, watching them grow feeble." Bill's biggest desire is to protect Frank. When he thinks that he is dying from a gunshot wound, Bill's only concern is that someone can take care of Frank if he dies. Instead, he must contend with being powerless in his final days.