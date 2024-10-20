The Most Awkward Reality TV Scenes Ever Filmed

Day-to-day life is inherently awkward. You might be reading this very article while picking your nose or doing heaven knows what on the toilet. Being awkward is part of being human, and for most of the population, we can confine that awkwardness in private so that no one else ever has to see it. But things quickly become complicated when someone invites a film crew and cameras into their homes and workplaces to capture every ugly moment for millions of other people to see.

Reality TV has become a popular choice of entertainment for TV networks and streaming services. It's cheap, and with the right collection of volatile personalities, some intense drama can unfold that the greatest Hollywood screenwriter could only dream of. The most awkward reality TV scenes see folks truly descend into depravity, from questionable fashion choices for their children to first impressions gone horribly wrong.

The following moments only scratch the surface of what the genre has accomplished in terms of overall cringiness. But for our money, these are the reality TV moments permanently seared into our brains due to the sheer second-hand embarrassment.