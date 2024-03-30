TV Shows We Regret Watching

Taking on a new TV show is a big commitment. When you're going to give several hours of your life to a series, you want it to be something worth your while. Most of the time, it only takes a single episode to work out if a show is for you or not. However, sometimes it's harder to judge the quality of a series based on just one installment. We've all been there — we decide to ignore our gut feeling and give a bad TV show the benefit of the doubt, only to realize later on that we've made a big mistake.

While some people are willing to cut their losses after a few episodes, many of us will feel like we've already invested too much time to simply give up on a subpar show. Instead of doing the sensible thing, we'll ignore our instincts and stick with it to the bitter end. When the credits finally roll on that final episode, relief is usually followed by a burst of regret. It's not a pleasant feeling, but fear not — we've compiled a list of TV shows that we totally regret watching to save you from falling into the same trap.

From superhero flops and forgettable sitcoms to animated duds that got it terribly wrong, these are our biggest TV show regrets.