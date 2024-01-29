Shark Tank: Kevin O'Leary's 'Mr. Wonderful' Nickname Explained

Now in its 15th season, "Shark Tank" continues to attract viewers with its gameshow-like approach to the entrepreneurial climb to the top. Every reality series — even one rooted in finance — needs a villain, and for "Shark Tank," that person is Kevin O'Leary. The Canadian businessman brings a fiery bite to the series, often fanning the flames of shark-on-shark disputes and offering a tough-love approach to business. It makes sense, then, that his nickname, Mr. Wonderful, came from a place of sarcasm.

In an interview with Boston Magazine, O'Leary clarified where his infamous nickname came from, claiming that even the sharks struggled to recall its origins. "We are all trying to figure that out," said O'Leary, who confirmed that the nickname was born in the tank. "This is what seems to be consensus now: In season one, someone was trying to sell a publishing deal to us for music and I proposed an aggressive 51 percent equity position because I wanted control of the business. And Barbara [Corcoran] said, 'Well aren't you Mr. Wonderful?' and I said, 'You know what Barbara, I am!'" O'Leary added that the nickname has taken on a life of its own. "Now it's at a whole new level," he continued. "I show up at hotels and my reservation is under the name Mr. Wonderful. They don't even know my real name. That's just nuts."