Hell's Kitchen: What Happened To Controversial Contestant Joseph Tinnelly?

"Hell's Kitchen" puts contestants in the crosshairs of noted angry chef Gordon Ramsay. All participants face critiques and usually get put up for elimination at one point. Most take their licks with self-respect and pride, listening to what Ramsay has to say while keeping their cool. And then there's Joseph Tinnelly.

The player who appeared on Season 6 of "Hell's Kitchen," regarded as one of the best of the series, is one of the most infamous in the show's history. During the second episode of the season, his cocky attitude didn't mesh well with Gordon Ramsay, and he ended up confronting him, taking off his jacket in the process and getting ready for a physical fight. Tinnelly was quick to insult Ramsay, and it was obvious he wasn't long for the show, ultimately being the one to go home that day.

With an attitude like that, it would seem to be difficult finding work, but several of his future workplaces have been noted over the years. From what we can find, Joseph went back to being an Executive Chef and part-owner for American Beauty Bistro in North Massapequa, New York. But a Yelp response to an inquiry about Joseph indicated that he hadn't worked there for years. Later, he worked as an Executive Chef at Uncle Jack's Steakhouse as well as Taste Kitchen. It's unknown where precisely he's working these days, but it would be a safe guess to assume he's still cooking at some New York restaurant. After his noteworthy "Hell's Kitchen" performance, it makes sense for him to lie low.