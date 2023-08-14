Hell's Kitchen: What Happened To Controversial Contestant Joseph Tinnelly?
"Hell's Kitchen" puts contestants in the crosshairs of noted angry chef Gordon Ramsay. All participants face critiques and usually get put up for elimination at one point. Most take their licks with self-respect and pride, listening to what Ramsay has to say while keeping their cool. And then there's Joseph Tinnelly.
The player who appeared on Season 6 of "Hell's Kitchen," regarded as one of the best of the series, is one of the most infamous in the show's history. During the second episode of the season, his cocky attitude didn't mesh well with Gordon Ramsay, and he ended up confronting him, taking off his jacket in the process and getting ready for a physical fight. Tinnelly was quick to insult Ramsay, and it was obvious he wasn't long for the show, ultimately being the one to go home that day.
With an attitude like that, it would seem to be difficult finding work, but several of his future workplaces have been noted over the years. From what we can find, Joseph went back to being an Executive Chef and part-owner for American Beauty Bistro in North Massapequa, New York. But a Yelp response to an inquiry about Joseph indicated that he hadn't worked there for years. Later, he worked as an Executive Chef at Uncle Jack's Steakhouse as well as Taste Kitchen. It's unknown where precisely he's working these days, but it would be a safe guess to assume he's still cooking at some New York restaurant. After his noteworthy "Hell's Kitchen" performance, it makes sense for him to lie low.
Hopefully, Joseph Tinnelly has learned to watch his step
Working in a professional kitchen is stressful, and chefs are known for having potty mouths. Still, there needs to be a level of decorum and respect for superiors, which is a memo Joseph Tinnelly apparently didn't receive. Viewers could get a taste of his personality from the first episode of Season 6. During a challenge, Gordon Ramsay asked him to try part of his dish, to which he demanded a fork because he wasn't going to eat something with his bare hands. His team, consisting of the men, won the challenge, and his attitude was displayed when they went out for a nice meal, declaring how the women were where they should be, namely cleaning.
But the second episode was where things really fell apart. Ramsay asked Tinnelly which two players on his team should be put up for elimination, a standard part of any episode where the weakest members of that night's service have to fight for the ability to stay. Rather than follow the program, Tinnelly acted cocky and ended up getting right in Ramsay's face. The episode ended with a rare cliffhanger, and at the start of Episode 3, audiences see the conclusion. Ramsay keeps his cool, and it's obvious Tinnelly is going home.
While there's plenty of cursing, the episode also has one of the funniest "Hell's Kitchen" moments. As Tinnelly storms out, he trips over a step, with Ramsay calling after him, "Watch your step." Tinnelly may have tried to look tough, but the trip put the wind out of his sails, despite giving a profanity-laden exit interview after the fact. Losing "Hell's Kitchen" may not necessarily be a bad thing, but going out the way Joseph Tinnelly did puts a promising career in serious jeopardy.