Love Is Blind's Chelesa Blackwell Is Getting Death Threats After Episode 10
Chelsea Blackwell is one of the breakout stars of Season 6 of "Love is Blind" — but unfortunately, that means that people are being particularly cruel to her on social media.
"Hear me out, okay?" Blackwell says in a TikTok video, initially laughing. "You guys have every right to have your opinions because let's be honest ... woof. Imagine spending the year working on yourself, fighting those inner demons, and really becoming the woman you've always wanted to be. Sitting with hardships in your life that you've really never really sat with before. And then having to relive it. It's mental, okay?!"
"So, therefore, you guys have every single right to have your opinion on my life, but ... I don't know. Maybe let's just cease the death threats for a minute."
Blackwell had fans of the reality dating show going wild after its 10th episode aired on February 28 — largely because of a fight she had with fellow contestant Jimmy Presnell (her fiancé, as of that episode). Throughout the argument, Blackwell blasts Presnell for leaving her at home while he went out and for sleeping with one of his (unnamed) female friends before the two met on the Netflix show. Presnell immediately goes on the defensive. It's definitely ugly, but it should go without saying that nobody should send death threats.
Chelsea and Jimmy have had a rocky road on Love is Blind Season 6
To say that Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell have overcome significant hurdles to get to this point on "Love is Blind" is an understatement. Both of them are talking to other people when they (sight unseen) hit it off in the pods; Presnell is enamored with young single mother Jessica Vestal, while Blackwell forms a connection with Trevor Sova. When Vestal confesses that she's a mom, Presnell seems ... less than pleased, and it might have led to him proposing to Blackwell. As for Blackwell, she tearfully tells Sova in the pods that she loves someone else. There is also the viral moment where Blackwell tells Presnell — before they met face-to-face — that she's always told she looks like Megan Fox, prompting outcry online.
The Megan Fox of it all aside, Blackwell and Presnell have had other difficulties outside of the pods ... especially when all the major pod contestants resurface at the barbeque on Episodes 10 & 11. Presnell finally gets to lay eyes on the gorgeous Vestal, and Sova and Blackwell have a sitdown. They then have another argument when Blackwell says a different couple is the "best" on the show, offending Presnell. The two also nearly call off their wedding after the big argument over Presnell's nocturnal activities. Their dynamic is tumultuous, to say the least!
Will Chelsea and Jimmy end up getting married this season on Love is Blind?
At the end of Episode 11, Chelsea Blackwell is joined by other contestants and her friends and family to go wedding dress shopping. Watching her find her dream dress is a truly sweet moment. It's sweet until you remember that she and Jimmy Presnell are on the thinnest of ice, whether she's angry at him for being absent for 90 minutes or he's insulting her by calling her "clingy." Still, it's clear that Blackwell is determined to get married; in case you forgot, "Love is Blind" always ends in a wedding that the show mostly pays for.
Presnell has also proven to be a divisive contestant for "Love is Blind" fans based on the way he's treated Blackwell and Jessica Vestal ... but Blackwell's martini-fueled rage at Presnell didn't sit well with viewers. Again, because this bears repeating, nobody should be sending death threats to Blackwell on social media. Not only is that inappropriate no matter what, but Blackwell is on the other side of filming now ... and it must be excruciating for her to relive this intense journey, as she said in her TikTok. "Love is Blind" can take a toll on contestants' mental health, proving the show can be a grueling experience.
So, will Presnell and Blackwell walk down the aisle as man and wife? Only time will tell. The next episode of "Love is Blind" drops on Netflix on March 6.
