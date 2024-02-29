Love Is Blind's Chelesa Blackwell Is Getting Death Threats After Episode 10

Chelsea Blackwell is one of the breakout stars of Season 6 of "Love is Blind" — but unfortunately, that means that people are being particularly cruel to her on social media.

"Hear me out, okay?" Blackwell says in a TikTok video, initially laughing. "You guys have every right to have your opinions because let's be honest ... woof. Imagine spending the year working on yourself, fighting those inner demons, and really becoming the woman you've always wanted to be. Sitting with hardships in your life that you've really never really sat with before. And then having to relive it. It's mental, okay?!"

"So, therefore, you guys have every single right to have your opinion on my life, but ... I don't know. Maybe let's just cease the death threats for a minute."

Blackwell had fans of the reality dating show going wild after its 10th episode aired on February 28 — largely because of a fight she had with fellow contestant Jimmy Presnell (her fiancé, as of that episode). Throughout the argument, Blackwell blasts Presnell for leaving her at home while he went out and for sleeping with one of his (unnamed) female friends before the two met on the Netflix show. Presnell immediately goes on the defensive. It's definitely ugly, but it should go without saying that nobody should send death threats.