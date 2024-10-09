The Real Reason Hollywood Won't Cast Jaden Smith

It's probably difficult for any of us to understand the unique childhood of Jaden Smith. Being the son of WIll Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor, musician, and fashion icon grew up in one of Hollywood's most famous and powerful families. When he was just 8 years old, his father had him audition a staggering number of times for "The Pursuit of Happyness," a drama that would ultimately serve as his feature film debut — as well as the first time Will and Jaden Smith co-starred. In the years that followed the film's success, it seemed as though the next plan for Camp Smith was to turn Jaden into a movie star who could one day outshine his father.

Yet for someone with such connections and unmatched resources, he is surprisingly far from achieving this goal as of writing — if it's still on the horizon at all. Since the release of 2013's "After Earth," Jaden Smith's presence in the film industry has been muted. To some observers, it can seem as though he walked away from his path to stardom entirely, now just one of many actors who may have ended their career with one good movie. The truth, however, is far more complicated and requires a deeper look both into his impressive yet limited filmography, as well as the unconventional choices he's made in the past decade.