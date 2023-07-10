Which Movies Did Will Smith & Jaden Co-Star Together - And How Many Were Hits?
A father-son duo joining forces to take on Hollywood isn't something we see all too often. While the concept is there, with a few notable duos in the industry — looking your way, Denzel and John David Washington — audiences do not see both in the same movie too often. Perhaps the most recent example is Kurt and Wyatt Russell teaming up in the MonsterVerse.
However, Will Smith seemed keen on his son, Jaden Smith, joining him in Hollywood and having him by his side for a few movies. Will Smith not only gave Jaden his start in the industry, but also brought him into one of his most popular franchises, "Men in Black." Audiences may not know this one, but a four-year-old Jaden Smith makes a quick cameo in "Men in Black II" as a young bystander watching Serleena (Lara Flynn Boyle) chase J (Smith) and K (Tommy Lee Jones) through New York City.
Following the "MIB" cameo, Will and Jaden Smith brought another father-son duo to life in "The Pursuit of Happyness." The biographical drama focuses on Chris Gardner's (Will Smith) story of trying to give his son a better life. They then took a break from working together until the sci-fi action movie, "After Earth."
Still, just because they starred in three movies alongside one another doesn't mean that Will and Jaden Smith have the best track record.
Will Smith and Jaden only had one hit
While one would think that bringing together talented creators like Will and Jaden Smith would be a surefire recipe for success, that hasn't always been the case. In fact, only one movie featuring the father-son duo has been a success — "The Pursuit of Happyness."
Premiering in 2006, "The Pursuit of Happyness" featured Will and Jaden Smith playing real-life father and son Chris Gardner and Christopher Gardner Jr., telling the heartwarming story of a man battling all odds, including homelessness, to give his son the best possible life. The movie was a success, earning over $300 million at the box office and scoring a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. Will Smith earned his fair share of praise for his performance as Gardner, receiving Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor.
Unfortunately for the father-son duo, "The Pursuit of Happyness" was the only successful movie they starred in together. "Men in Black II" failed to recapture the magic of its predecessor, receiving a rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "After Earth" fared even worse critically, with Will and Jaden Smith, and director M. Night Shyamalan delivering a terrible movie, sitting at a measly 12% on the aggregate review site. To this day, it's still Will Smith's lowest-rated movie, which he and audiences are better off forgetting.