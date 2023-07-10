Which Movies Did Will Smith & Jaden Co-Star Together - And How Many Were Hits?

A father-son duo joining forces to take on Hollywood isn't something we see all too often. While the concept is there, with a few notable duos in the industry — looking your way, Denzel and John David Washington — audiences do not see both in the same movie too often. Perhaps the most recent example is Kurt and Wyatt Russell teaming up in the MonsterVerse.

However, Will Smith seemed keen on his son, Jaden Smith, joining him in Hollywood and having him by his side for a few movies. Will Smith not only gave Jaden his start in the industry, but also brought him into one of his most popular franchises, "Men in Black." Audiences may not know this one, but a four-year-old Jaden Smith makes a quick cameo in "Men in Black II" as a young bystander watching Serleena (Lara Flynn Boyle) chase J (Smith) and K (Tommy Lee Jones) through New York City.

Following the "MIB" cameo, Will and Jaden Smith brought another father-son duo to life in "The Pursuit of Happyness." The biographical drama focuses on Chris Gardner's (Will Smith) story of trying to give his son a better life. They then took a break from working together until the sci-fi action movie, "After Earth."

Still, just because they starred in three movies alongside one another doesn't mean that Will and Jaden Smith have the best track record.