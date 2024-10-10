The Blumhouse Gilligan's Island Reboot Trailer Is Too Good To Be True

The trailer for the fake Blumhouse "Gilligan's Island" horror movie, uploaded by TikTok user @richschneider, expands upon some ideas introduced on the original sitcom, albeit with a spooky twist. For example, it discusses an ancient curse and alludes to the Tiki god Kona, who torments the Skipper (Alan Hale Jr.) after he digs up the deity's statue on Season 1's "Waiting for Watubi" episode. However, Skipper's mishaps are mild compared to the horrors that await the cursed characters in the AI-generated trailer.

In this scenario, Gilligan (Bob Denver) is haunted by voices he hears in the wind, which is a storyline what wouldn't seem out of place on "Lost." The faux trailer also reveals that the Skipper is still a superstitious fella, but his inner turmoil is taken to the next level as he keeps having visions about his death. Meanwhile, Lovey (Natalie Schafer), appears to be harboring a dark secret that's intrinsically linked to the curse. These people are doomed.

The trailer also boasts a Grindhouse flavor, echoing stranger-in-peril exploitation movies like "Cannibal Holocaust" and "Island of Death." The controversial nature of AI means that the trailer is bound to polarize some viewers, though it illustrates the horror potential of "Gilligan's Island." However, it's unlikely that we'll see a twisted reboot brought to the screen any time soon.