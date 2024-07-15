The Only Main Actor Still Alive From Gilligan's Island
"Gilligan's Island" ran for only three seasons from 1964 to 1967, but it was more than enough to earn it a host of awards and the status of a TV classic. The beloved show never got the ending it deserved because it abruptly lost its spot to "Gunsmoke," but even though its iconic TV ending wasn't originally supposed to happen, at least a handful of TV films allowed the makers to continue exploring the untold truth of "Gilligan's Island."
The show's secluded island setting means that it lives and breathes through its characters, and fortunately enough, it features a cast for the ages. From Bob Denver's titular Gilligan and Alan Hale Jr.'s Skipper to Jim Backus' wealthy Thurston Howell III and Dawn Wells' down-to-earth Mary Ann Summers, the stars of "Gilligan's Island" excel in their roles. Unfortunately, due to the simple fact that the show's heyday was many decades ago, only one member of the show's main cast is alive anymore: Tina Louise, who portrayed Ginger Grant.
Tina Louise liked playing Ginger, despite rumors to the contrary
As befits someone whose role on "Gilligan's Island" was a famous Hollywood star, Tina Louise was already a seasoned performer when she joined the sitcom's cast. She started her screen acting career in the mid-1950s and had appeared in a number of Westerns and TV series before landing the part of Ginger Grant — her breakthrough role and first main character on TV.
After "Gilligan's Island" ended its run, Louise continued her career with guest star stints on popular shows like "Kojak," "Cannon," "Knight Rider," and "The Love Boat," and she also appeared in notable roles in films, like the horror mystery classic "The Stepford Wives." Fans of classic primetime soap operas may remember her as J.R. Ewing's (Larry Hagman) secretary Julie Grey on "Dallas."
Notably, Louise didn't appear in any of the "Gilligan's Island" TV movies, instead allowing Judith Baldwin and later Constance Forslund to take over the role. However, in a 2020 interview with the New York Post, she debunked the rumors that she might have been unhappy with the role — though she did note that she entertained the idea of exiting the show before Ginger's character started developing. "I loved doing my part, especially after they really started writing for my character, originally billed as a 'Marilyn Monroe' type of character," she said. "A different director took over and really started to write for my character. I really loved my character."