The Beetlejuice 1950 Trailer Made By AI Is WAY More Haunting Than The Film

While the Beetlejuice franchise wears its spooky sensibilities on its sleeves, kinda like rotting skin dangling from a zombie's arm, it's too humorous to be terrifying. However, anyone who's ever wondered what the first film would look like as an unsettling horror flick might be impressed with an AI-generated 1950s-inspired trailer that arguably gives some of the greatest ghost movies of all time a run for their money.

The trailer, which was created and uploaded by Abandoned Films, boasts many similarities to Tim Burton's spooky classic. There are ghosts trapped in a house, undead creatures that dwell in the afterlife, and the demon Betelgeuse causing havoc. That said, while some of the monsters and spirits have quirky aesthetics, they're more nightmarish and unsettling than funny. Betelgeuse is especially malevolent, as he lacks the witty one-liners of the character famously played by Michael Keaton.

Of course, trying to recreate a trailer for a classic movie is bound to divide fans, but many people reacted positively to the eerie video. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the comments.