The Beetlejuice 1950 Trailer Made By AI Is WAY More Haunting Than The Film
While the Beetlejuice franchise wears its spooky sensibilities on its sleeves, kinda like rotting skin dangling from a zombie's arm, it's too humorous to be terrifying. However, anyone who's ever wondered what the first film would look like as an unsettling horror flick might be impressed with an AI-generated 1950s-inspired trailer that arguably gives some of the greatest ghost movies of all time a run for their money.
The trailer, which was created and uploaded by Abandoned Films, boasts many similarities to Tim Burton's spooky classic. There are ghosts trapped in a house, undead creatures that dwell in the afterlife, and the demon Betelgeuse causing havoc. That said, while some of the monsters and spirits have quirky aesthetics, they're more nightmarish and unsettling than funny. Betelgeuse is especially malevolent, as he lacks the witty one-liners of the character famously played by Michael Keaton.
Of course, trying to recreate a trailer for a classic movie is bound to divide fans, but many people reacted positively to the eerie video. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the comments.
Some fans want to see Beetlejuice reimagined as a real horror movie
As previously mentioned, this iteration of Betelgeuse is a nightmarish piece of work, and this viewpoint was also echoed in the YouTube comments section for the AI trailer. "That Beetlejuice is terrifying," @TheShadowSpider wrote before comparing him to another iconic horror villain. "Gives Pennywise a run for his money."
Elsewhere, some fans hope to see the original film get an actual remake in this style, with @pholly writing, "Now I kind of want to see 'Beetlejuice' remade as a horror movie." That opinion might be blasphemous to viewers who are in love with the weird and wacky story that is Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice," but there's no denying that the film's core concepts could lend themselves to a more straight-laced horror vehicle.
Despite the positive sentiments, some viewers noted that trailers like this could make human filmmakers obsolete, due to how impressive AI is becoming. "As AI technologies advance, do we even need actors anymore or for that matter screenwriters whose recent performance for Disney IPs make them seem like they were written by AIs already," @henrykfu added. That's a valid question, proving that the trailer must have had an impact on them.
If you want more spooky entertainment in your film diet, check out this list of the 98 best horror movies of all time.