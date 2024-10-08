We Rewatched The Platform And It's Completely Different Now

When "The Platform" hit Netflix worldwide in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and months of quarantining were still ahead. The film hit with a particular amount of force back then due to the way that it spoke to the general feeling of isolation that we were all having to deal with in those days. Seeing Goreng (Iván Massagué) get gradually used to the reality of a confinement he thought would be much easier to deal with, fret over provisions, and slowly lose his mind felt eerily familiar.

In 2024, the experience of watching the movie has been transformed by circumstances. Now, although COVID-19 is still very much a pressing public health concern in many parts of the world, including the U.S., we've spent nearly three years getting used to going outside again, and the claustrophobia of "The Platform" has taken on a new connotation. Instead of reflecting the public's current circumstances, the movie takes us back to the state of mind we were once in. Given how challenging the return to "normal life" has been for many, it's now easy to recognize oneself in that final scene, with Goreng wandering in the dark, unsure of where he's going or where he should be going now that he's no longer trapped.