The Platform 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia made his feature film debut in 2019 with "The Platform": a science-fiction feature about the residents of a towering Vertical Self-Management Center known as the Pit. They're periodically shifted around from floor to floor and provided with food via a moving platform that starts at the top and gradually works its way down. Naturally, those at the top of the tower are well taken care of, while those at the bottom are left to fight over the scraps. Understandably disgruntled with this system, Goreng (Iván Massagué) attempts to rebel against it.
Not only is "The Platform" a fascinating dystopian story with beautiful shot composition to match, but it doesn't shy away from covering real-world societal issues such as greed and resource distribution. Thus, it became a big hit among subscribers of the Netflix streaming service when it arrived in 2020, quickly earning the distinction of being the most popular Spanish film in Netflix history. Suffice to say, the streaming juggernaut took this response to heart. It has since announced that a sequel to "The Platform" is on the way, though it lacks a release date at the time of this writing.
Still, while information about "The Platform 2" is scarce, there are some morsels floating around the Internet pertaining to the production.
Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia is enthusiastic about The Platform 2
At the end of "The Platform," Goreng and the daughter of Miharu (Alexandra Masangkay) descend to the deepest depths of the prison. Goreng hallucinates his former cellmate Trimagasi (Zorion Eguileor), who urges him to remain at the bottom of the Pit and instead send the young girl back up on the platform. He wanders off as Miharu's daughter makes her way to the top, standing in defiance of the vertical prison's cruel ways. According to director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, this ending leaves plenty of room for narrative expansion — and he couldn't be more excited to dive in.
"We started production of the film full of enthusiasm, eager to extend the universe of 'The Platform' with a plot full of surprises, obstacles, new characters...and old friends," Gaztelu-Urrutia said of "The Platform 2." He added that not only will the second film stand as an exciting cinematic journey on its own, but he plans to take viewers into a darker place that resides outside of most peoples' comfort zones (via Netflix). Those are promising words, and it stands to reason that Gaztelu-Urrutia and his team will deliver on them to the best of their collective ability.
The Platform 2 is in good hands with Gaztelu-Urrutia
Evidently, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia is incredibly optimistic about "The Platform 2," and fans of the first should be as well with him in the director's chair. After all, he proved he's more than capable of putting out solid feature-length work with "The Platform," and his previous short-form directorial efforts are excellent as well. 2004's "913" and the award-winning "La Casa del Lago" from 2011 are more than worth checking out should you feel so inclined to explore what else Gaztelu-Urrutia has been up to as a director.
Aside from directing, Gaztelu-Urrutia has tried out a handful of other jobs in the entertainment sphere. For instance, in addition to directing it, he wrote "913," though his producing credits far outweigh his writing ones. Some of his multiple producing credits include "Choque" from 2005, 2012's "She's Lost All Control," and 2016's "El Ataúd de Cristal," to name a few. Therefore, it's fair to say that he knows a thing or two about filmmaking, so if "The Platform" wasn't proof enough on its own, his wider filmography drives home the point that "The Platform 2" is in good hands.
Who will appear in The Platform 2?
When discussing "The Platform 2," Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia made sure to mention that the anticipated follow-up will feature new and familiar characters alike. Netflix has yet to announce any returning faces, which isn't too surprising given how many of the characters outright die. Meanwhile, Goreng's fate is a bit ambiguous since he chooses not to ride to the top of the prison, and he's still haunted by visions of Trimagasi, so perhaps both of them could reemerge in the sequel. The same goes for Miharu's daughter, who presumably stayed on the platform for the entire return trip.
As for new additions to the budding "Platform" franchise, Netflix has shared that two names have joined the "Platform 2" cast list. First up is Milena Smit, whose career has picked up plenty of steam as the 2020s have begun. On the small screen, she's known best for her work on "The Girl in the Mirror" and "The Snow Girl." As for her film credits, Smit has recently appeared in "Dragonflies" and "Tin&Tina." Hovik Keuchkerian will also appear in "The Platform 2," building on a résumé that includes the likes of "Assassin's Creed," "Money Heist," and "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote."
What to watch before the release of The Platform 2
As the wait begins for "The Platform 2," if you're looking for things to watch to prepare or simply hold yourself over until it arrives, there are a few projects worth giving a go. First and foremost is, obviously, the first "Platform" movie, which at least lays the groundwork for the sequel, even if the second film will focus largely on a new set of characters. If you wish to branch out a bit, you can always look around and see what else Hollywood has to offer in terms of movies and shows about class relations, wealth disparity, and resistance against oppressive systems.
Keeping with Netflix staples, "Squid Game" — a series about a group of people who compete in a series of dangerous children's games in hopes of earning a massive cash prize — is a prime watch. It deals with financial strain on the low-income earners of society and how those at the top can turn their hardship into a form of twisted entertainment. The series "Snowpiercer" covers similar topics while exploring a science fiction dystopia where the remnants of humanity reside on a perpetually moving train. "The Menu," "Gourmet Flux," and even "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" all touch on similar themes, albeit in different ways.