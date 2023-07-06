The Platform 2 - Everything You Need To Know

Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia made his feature film debut in 2019 with "The Platform": a science-fiction feature about the residents of a towering Vertical Self-Management Center known as the Pit. They're periodically shifted around from floor to floor and provided with food via a moving platform that starts at the top and gradually works its way down. Naturally, those at the top of the tower are well taken care of, while those at the bottom are left to fight over the scraps. Understandably disgruntled with this system, Goreng (Iván Massagué) attempts to rebel against it.

Not only is "The Platform" a fascinating dystopian story with beautiful shot composition to match, but it doesn't shy away from covering real-world societal issues such as greed and resource distribution. Thus, it became a big hit among subscribers of the Netflix streaming service when it arrived in 2020, quickly earning the distinction of being the most popular Spanish film in Netflix history. Suffice to say, the streaming juggernaut took this response to heart. It has since announced that a sequel to "The Platform" is on the way, though it lacks a release date at the time of this writing.

Still, while information about "The Platform 2" is scarce, there are some morsels floating around the Internet pertaining to the production.