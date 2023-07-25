Barbie: It Took Two Full Days To Shoot America Ferrera's Big Monologue

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

Those who have seen Greta Gerwig's film know that the centerpiece of the movie — besides Ken's (Ryan Gosling) dream ballet — is a barn-burner of a speech from America Ferrera, who plays Gloria, a Mattel employee who ends up spending some time in Barbie Land. While Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) is faced with a full-blown existential crisis, Gloria, trying to help her and the other Barbies take their kingdom back from rebelling, patriarchal Kens, explains to Barbie that what she's feeling is, sadly, normal. Women, Gloria explains, have to be every single thing at once — they have to take care of everyone around them and never be selfish, but also fight for themselves in a world that works against them. As Ferrera revealed, shooting this hugely important speech took quite a while.

Ferrera told Vanity Fair, "We shot it over two days. It's one part of a much bigger scene with lots of characters in it. I had to do it many, many times for other people's coverage and to get through the whole scene and over the course of two days. But she gave me so much freedom with it. There were moments in shooting the movie where Greta really had written something in a very specific way that she heard a very specific way in her head with particular cadence in a particular speed or a particular inflection. I thought maybe this would be like that, but it was the opposite. She wanted me to completely make it my own and find it as we did it."