Why The Death Of Blue Bloods Kills Tom Selleck
The end of a popular television show will always cause much gnashing of the teeth and wailing, but the upcoming ending of "Blue Bloods" is absolutely irritating to Tom Selleck.
"During those last eight shows, I haven't wanted to talk about an ending for 'Blue Bloods' but about it still being wildly successful. In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we're #6!," Selleck told TVInsider ahead of the start of the back half of Season 14. Understandably, he's flummoxed that CBS has canceled the show, especially because they have essentially been operating in a death slot for years and turned it into a high-rated, must-see show despite that. "My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It's going to take a long time to sort all of this out," he concluded. Since Selleck initially wouldn't accept the show's cancellation, his reaction is understandable.
While the actor's frustration is quite understandable, Selleck is not alone in the cast. A few other members of the Reagan clan have sounded off about wanting more of the family's adventures despite CBS firmly refusing to renew the series.
The show's cast has protested hard against its cancellation
Most of the show's cast protested hard against the cancellation of "Blue Bloods." Particularly vocal was Donnie Wahlberg, who loved and frequently joined fans in the #SaveBlueBloods hashtag campaign on X, formerly known as Twitter. More recently, he teased during a Q&A before a New Kids on the Block concert that there may be life in "Blue Bloods" yet. "Maybe there'll be something else after that. I don't know anything officially yet, but there's things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen," he said at the time.
However, it looks like there's a silver lining to this gray cloud. CBS has announced that it will air a continuation series for "Blue Bloods" after denying for months that the show would get a revival. No one knows who it will star or what it will be about, but the show won't be ending entirely. That should be some small consolation to its huge fanbase, who won't be getting the show back in the truest sense — but will at least get to keep a piece of it.