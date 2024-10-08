Why The Death Of Blue Bloods Kills Tom Selleck

The end of a popular television show will always cause much gnashing of the teeth and wailing, but the upcoming ending of "Blue Bloods" is absolutely irritating to Tom Selleck.

"During those last eight shows, I haven't wanted to talk about an ending for 'Blue Bloods' but about it still being wildly successful. In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we're #6!," Selleck told TVInsider ahead of the start of the back half of Season 14. Understandably, he's flummoxed that CBS has canceled the show, especially because they have essentially been operating in a death slot for years and turned it into a high-rated, must-see show despite that. "My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It's going to take a long time to sort all of this out," he concluded. Since Selleck initially wouldn't accept the show's cancellation, his reaction is understandable.

While the actor's frustration is quite understandable, Selleck is not alone in the cast. A few other members of the Reagan clan have sounded off about wanting more of the family's adventures despite CBS firmly refusing to renew the series.