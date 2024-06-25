Why Tom Selleck Won't Accept That Blue Bloods Is Ending With Season 14

CBS' "Blue Bloods" will end after Season 14, but Tom Selleck isn't ready to say goodbye to Frank Reagan quite yet. In an interview with USA Today, the actor said that he's holding out hope for the popular crime drama to continue past its scheduled end date, and he's confident that viewers haven't seen the last of his character.

"I see a lot of very upset people out there. We'll see what happens," Selleck said about the show coming to an end after Season 14. "Whatever happens, it's not going to be a whole season of endless soap operas winding down."

Selleck added that he isn't done with the role, as he believes there is still plenty of gas left in the tank for the character and the show. This, combined with the fact "Blue Bloods" fans are devastated about its cancelation, indicates that the drama still has plenty of supporters — but will that be enough for CBS to perform a U-turn and greenlight more installments down the line?