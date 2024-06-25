Why Tom Selleck Won't Accept That Blue Bloods Is Ending With Season 14
CBS' "Blue Bloods" will end after Season 14, but Tom Selleck isn't ready to say goodbye to Frank Reagan quite yet. In an interview with USA Today, the actor said that he's holding out hope for the popular crime drama to continue past its scheduled end date, and he's confident that viewers haven't seen the last of his character.
"I see a lot of very upset people out there. We'll see what happens," Selleck said about the show coming to an end after Season 14. "Whatever happens, it's not going to be a whole season of endless soap operas winding down."
Selleck added that he isn't done with the role, as he believes there is still plenty of gas left in the tank for the character and the show. This, combined with the fact "Blue Bloods" fans are devastated about its cancelation, indicates that the drama still has plenty of supporters — but will that be enough for CBS to perform a U-turn and greenlight more installments down the line?
CBS has plans for the Blue Bloods franchise
"Blue Bloods" was canceled due to CBS' desire to freshen up its schedule and focus its resources elsewhere. As such, Tom Selleck might not get to play Frank Reagan on the same series that turned the character into one of television's most beloved police commissioners. The good, news, though, is that there could be more opportunities for him to reprise the role on other projects down the line.
As it stands, a "Blue Bloods" spin-off series might be in the works, as CBS is interested in adding new properties to some of its most successful television franchises, including the hit procedural. No details about the planned "Blue Bloods" offshoot have been announced yet, so it remains to be seen if there will a spot for Selleck in the cast, or if it will focus on other characters.
CBS is behind "NCIS" and "The Big Bang Theory," both of which have produced lucrative spin-offs and established hit television franchises. It was only a matter of time until the possibility of extending the "Blue Bloods" universe was discussed, especially considering that the mothership series is still a ratings draw for the network.