A Blue Bloods Spin-Off Series Might Be In The Works After All

The saga of the Reagan clan might not end with Season 14 after all. During a Paramount Global shareholders meeting on June 4, co-CEO Brian Robbins announced that four of its properties will be subjected to franchise extensions, with "Blue Bloods" among those titles. "In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for 'Dexter,' 'Billions,' and 'Blue Bloods,'" he said (via TVLine). When it comes to "Blue Bloods," this is brand-new information, as the other series mentioned by Robbins — such as "Fire Country" and "Dexter" — have already announced prequel, sequel or spin-off programs.

It's a fascinating twist, as CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach was very firm about the series' ending before Season 15. "We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It's important to us to refresh the schedule," she told Deadline in May. This came after the police show's regulars, including Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, publicly lobbied for the show to get a pickup by assisting the #SaveBlueBloods campaign.

The mothership series is set to end sometime in November or December with its final eight episodes, but there are plenty of options for extending the Reagans' adventures onward. Might there be a spin-off centered on Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie Reagan (Vanessa Ray)? Danny Reagan (Wahlberg) fighting crime on the West Coast? A series focused on a young Frank Reagan (Selleck)? In any event, the spin-off might even be a surprise to one of the drama's showrunners.