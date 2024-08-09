Donnie Wahlberg Teases More Blue Bloods In New Video

No one's been stumping for "Blue Bloods" to continue harder than Donnie Wahlberg — and with CBS' recent announcement that it's planning to franchise out the family-centered procedural, it looks like he'll be getting his wish. But the question remains: will it involve Wahlberg somehow? The actor was pretty cagey when a fan asked him if this is really the end of the road for Danny Reagan and his clan.

Captured during a Q&A session held for VIPs during the latest New Kids on the Block tour (via Instagram), Wahlberg seemed pretty optimistic about more to come beyond the end of the likely December conclusion of "Blue Bloods." "Well, we filmed the apparent last season of 'Blue Bloods,' and it'll air starting in October. Maybe there'll be something else after that. I don't know anything officially yet, but there's things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen."

It sounds as if there have been talks with Wahlberg to ensure he stays a part of the show's universe when it spins off in the distant future, but, obviously, nothing has been confirmed at this stage in the game. If the new project does end up centering around his character, though, that will be an intriguing development. There were, after all, rumblings about discussions being extended between CBS and Wahlberg regarding a Danny-related spin-off.