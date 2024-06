Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Overlooked Survival Thriller That Blew Up Netflix

In late May 2024, most viewers on Netflix were watching Jennifer Lopez's critically maligned film "Atlas." However, a decent portion of the streaming service's worldwide audience were investigating a strange, severely underrated survival thriller. During the week of May 27 to June 2, viewers couldn't stop watching "Cold Meat," which emerged as the platform's ninth most-watched film, coming ahead of "Madame Web" — which bombed at the box office. According to Netflix's metrics, "Cold Meat" had 3.9 million views that week.

A relatively low-key film, only 12 critics on Rotten Tomatoes have reviewed the pic. Despite a small amount of data, all signs point to "Cold Meat" being a favorite. It has a 92% critics score on the aggregator, signaling near-universal acclaim. "'Cold Meat' impresses with its bleak plot twists and ever-building sense of dread and danger — but the thing which really stands out is the characters, brought to life with terrific performances from [Nina] Bergman and [Allen] Leech," wrote Joel Harley of Starburst in a 4-star (out of 5) review.

Audiences on Letterboxd, the popular film-centric social media site, are more mixed on the survival thriller. The Sébastien Drouin-directed picture has a 2.4 out of 5 average score based on over 2,100 ratings. Still, "Cold Meat" has its fans on the platform. "'Cold Meat' is a tense, mostly bloodless psychological survival horror film. It's more taut and interesting than it is frightening," wrote user universzero in a 3-star review, encouraging viewers to give the underrated thriller a try.