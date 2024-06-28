The Overlooked Survival Thriller That Blew Up Netflix

In late May 2024, most viewers on Netflix were watching Jennifer Lopez's critically maligned film "Atlas." However, a decent portion of the streaming service's worldwide audience were investigating a strange, severely underrated survival thriller. During the week of May 27 to June 2, viewers couldn't stop watching "Cold Meat," which emerged as the platform's ninth most-watched film, coming ahead of "Madame Web" — which bombed at the box office. According to Netflix's metrics, "Cold Meat" had 3.9 million views that week.

A relatively low-key film, only 12 critics on Rotten Tomatoes have reviewed the pic. Despite a small amount of data, all signs point to "Cold Meat" being a favorite. It has a 92% critics score on the aggregator, signaling near-universal acclaim. "'Cold Meat' impresses with its bleak plot twists and ever-building sense of dread and danger — but the thing which really stands out is the characters, brought to life with terrific performances from [Nina] Bergman and [Allen] Leech," wrote Joel Harley of Starburst in a 4-star (out of 5) review.

Audiences on Letterboxd, the popular film-centric social media site, are more mixed on the survival thriller. The Sébastien Drouin-directed picture has a 2.4 out of 5 average score based on over 2,100 ratings. Still, "Cold Meat" has its fans on the platform. "'Cold Meat' is a tense, mostly bloodless psychological survival horror film. It's more taut and interesting than it is frightening," wrote user universzero in a 3-star review, encouraging viewers to give the underrated thriller a try.