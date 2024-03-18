The Underrated 2020 Psychological Thriller Getting A Second Life On Netflix

An underrated psychological thriller that flew under everyone's radar in 2020 is rising up the charts on Netflix. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many smaller releases didn't receive much love in theaters. One such film was John Hyams' thriller "Alone," which debuted in September 2020 on digital storefronts. At the same time, it received a minimal theatrical release on some 150+ screens stateside. Now, the serial killer flick has become one of the most popular films on Netflix USA, finally getting the second chance it deserves. As of March 18, 2024, "Alone" is the fifth most-watched cinematic offering on Netflix, according to FlixPatrol.

When "Alone" was first released, it emerged as a critical hit, receiving a whopping 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Writing for the Austin Chronicle, reviewer Richard Whittaker praised Hyam's direction, describing the film as a "straight-ahead, old-school, slasher-versus-final-girl dynamic from moment one." Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes were notably more mixed, giving it a 53% viewer score. However, Cinephiles on the film-centric social media site Letterboxd were a bit more forgiving, with the average score being 3 out of 5 stars. "'Alone' is an extremely effective cat-and-mouse thriller and a taut exercise in nail biting suspense & tension, stripped down to it's core with economic storytelling," wrote user Nakul in their 3-and-a-half-star review.

"Alone" is in good company on the streaming giant. It's the latest psychological thriller to get a second life on Netflix, joining Mark Wahlberg's 1996 film, "Fear," which has also found new success on the streaming giant.