'90s & 2000s Actors You Never Knew Posed For Maxim Covers

During the late 1990s, several years after its launch in the U.K., Maxim magazine rose in popularity in the U.S., quickly becoming one of the top men's publications on the market. Walking a fine line between other magazines geared towards guys, such as the fashion-centric GQ and scandalous, explicit Penthouse, Maxim's mission was — and continues to be — to produce content that, as its official tagline reads, "promises to seduce, entertain and continuously surprise readers."

Since its inception, the most highly-anticipated feature of Maxim has been the cover girl emblazoned on the front of each issue. Typically, it's a well-known actress who is experiencing major success in her career. Each completes an interview for the magazine and partakes in a photo shoot while scantily clad, some more so than others, and many go on to earn coveted spots in Maxim's annual Hot 100 compilation.

During the magazine's peak years — arguably the late '90s and early 2000s — numerous actresses appeared on the cover of Maxim. While a number were thrilled to have the opportunity, others had some regrets about their decision to be featured in the men's magazine. And we bet there's some who posed that you didn't even know about.