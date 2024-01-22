One Scrapped Lizzie McGuire Reboot Storyline Was Likely Too Explicit For Disney

Remember that "Lizzie McGuire" reboot that ended up getting shelved in early 2020? One of its writers just revealed some of its major plotlines.

In the first of four TikToks, writer Jonathan Hurwitz revealed some of the things that would have happened on this grown-up take on the classic Disney Channel show. As the series begins, Lizzie — still played by original star Hilary Duff — is living in New York City only to watch her entire life implode when she finds out her boyfriend is sleeping with her best friend. When she moves back to California to live with her family, the signature animated Lizzie, who serves as a narrator of sorts during the series, rejoins the action.

As Hurwitz revealed, Lizzie would reunite with her childhood best friend and love interest David "Gordo" Gordon (Adam Lamberg), only to find that he's engaged with a baby on the way ... so she would instead end up hooking up with her teenage crush Ethan Craft (Clayton Snyder).

"Episode 3 wasn't filmed, but there was a script for it," Hurwitz said in the video. "Lizzie wakes up in Ethan's bed, in his water polo T-shirt. Animated Lizzie pops up and she has this little checklist, like a to-do list, and Ethan is on the list and she checks it off."

"I think she says something like, 'I checked that box — dramatic pause — twice,'" Hurwitz continued. "So if I had to guess, I saw another comment about certain storylines [about] why Disney wasn't comfortable with it, my guess was... that moment was probably one of them."