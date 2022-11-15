Jamie Lee Curtis Has A Hopeful Update About Her Pitched Freaky Friday Sequel

While speaking with Variety at the premiere of the upcoming "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that both she and Lindsay Lohan are both all-in on the "Freaky Friday" sequel and that Disney has definitely shown some interest in getting the film made. However, she also said that nothing has been set in stone yet and that it could still take some time to see the film come to fruition if indeed it does at all.

"There is no scheduled date, but we're talking," Curtis said. "People are talking. The right people are talking. I'm 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36 ... [A sequel] lends itself so beautifully. We're both committed to it, and it's not ours to make. It's Disney's to make and I think they're interested and we're talking."

It's definitely an encouraging update for fans who have been waiting for a "Freaky Friday" sequel. The timing is also pretty good, especially where Lohan is concerned. Recently, the actress made a lot of buzz over her return to acting. The recently released "Falling for Christmas" romantic comedy on Netflix marks Lohan's first big starring role since 2013's "The Canyons." She also has yet another Netflix film scheduled to release in 2023 titled "Irish Wish." Capitalizing on this comeback and shooting for a sequel to one of her more successful early career films just seems like a smart move — though again, nothing is set in stone quite yet.