How Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired From Charmed (Allegedly)

The WB's witchy series "Charmed" is predicated on themes of sisterhood, but that was far from the case behind the scenes. The Halliwell sisters, originally played by Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano, are a coven of witches who protect innocents against the forces of darkness — at least until the end of Season 3. Doherty left "Charmed," which at the time seemed like a personal decision. The truth came out only after years of rumors concerning Doherty's behavior on set. Most "Charmed" fans know that due to pressure from Milano, production let the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star go.

Combs further contextualizes the situation on a two-part December 2023 episode of "Let's Be Clear," Doherty's podcast. Producer Jonathan Levin explained to Combs at the time that even though they didn't want to lose Doherty, creatives felt they had no other choice. Combs quotes Levin as saying, "We were told [by Milano], 'It's her or me,' and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment." Milano had alleged that Doherty made her feel uncomfortable on set, an allegation that Combs had no idea was an issue until Doherty left the series.

Doherty agrees, stating she has no recollection of tension on set that would have led to harassment claims. Milano has in recent years acknowledged that she was culpable for competitiveness behind the scenes. But while the trio is seemingly copacetic currently, the "Charmed" fallout followed Doherty for a long time.