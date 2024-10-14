The Worst Disney Movies Of All Time

"Planes" is a spin-off of Disney and Pixar's "Cars," which raced into the hearts of many families upon its release. However, this high-flying flick is no match for its automobile counterpart, and this could be due to Pixar not being involved. The tale, which was co-produced by DisneyToon Studios and Walt Disney Motion Pictures, follows crop dusting plane Dusty Crophopper (Dane Cook) as he faces his fear of heights in order to chase a dream. Unfortunately, this story about overcoming fear doesn't have a lot of physical obstacles for its star to overcome.

USA Today wrote that the journey isn't all that exciting because planes don't have as many physical obstacles as cars do, which could lend to the predictability. Vulture took issue with the overall visual dullness, pointing out that in real life, planes don't have much visual. That's something that should have been taken into consideration, since eye-catching landscapes and death-defying terrain can add so much vibrancy to an adventure movie.

As for the story itself, the beginning briefly introduces characters while a good portion of the first 10 minutes is spent on so many one-liners that audiences may be wondering where the story is actually going. Variety found glaring problems, including the use of broad cultural stereotypes and a plot that follows the well-worn underdog formula rather than pushing the boundaries with a few twists and turns.