Overhyped Movies That Ended Up Being Terrible

Have you ever watched a movie that a friend recommended to you, only to discover that it's actually quite awful? Well, imagine if that friend spent $100 million marketing that film as "the movie of the summer," and you can begin to understand the frustration audiences feel when an overhyped movie turns out to be terrible.

Plenty of movies are guilty of this, ranging from big-budget blockbusters to indie mockumentaries. Even with big names attached to a project, sometimes the best-laid cinematic plans will implode at the box office. But in some cases, the movie in question will actually perform well in theaters, even as critics and audiences hate it.

Sometimes an actor, director, or studio will say things to boost expectations for an upcoming film (even if they may be overstating its importance). Other times an awesome trailer or an eye-catching publicity stunt will generate buzz that isn't necessarily deserved. There are even times when the filmmakers don't need to do anything — the fans create all the hype themselves. Here are some of the most noteworthy movies that weren't quite as good as the filmmakers led us to believe.