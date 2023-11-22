The Ending Of Disney's Wish Explained

"Wish" begins with a traditional storybook opening. The narrator starts the tale by telling the story of Magnifico, the king, and Amaya (Angelique Cabral), his queen, who founded the kingdom of Rosas. Magnifico has studied magic and is the one person in Rosas who can grant wishes, so the inhabitants tell him their biggest wish on their 18th birthday with the understanding that he may grant it at some point. In the meantime, they forget the wish they gave to Magnifico.

Asha is interviewing to be the king's new apprentice. She impresses him at first, but the interview goes awry when she realizes that he won't grant most of the wishes — including that of her 100-year-old grandfather, Sabino (Victor Garber) — because he judges them to be too dangerous. Asha tries to tell her grandfather about what happened, but because it involves revealing the details of his wish, he gets upset and tells her she's excused from the dinner table. Asha runs out of the house and wishes upon a star.

The star comes down from the sky and starts granting the wishes of the plants and the animals, including that of Asha's goat Valentino (Alan Tudyk), but Magnifico sees the bright light of the star and feels threatened. He calls a meeting to inform his citizens that they should tell him if they know anything about the light, and they start questioning him for the first time. While all this is happening, Asha sneaks up to the king's study to take back the wishes of her grandfather and her mother, Sakina (Natasha Rothwell).